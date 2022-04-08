After two years of doing it’s annual international festival online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vibrant colors and cuisine of the event returned to the University of Houston-Victoria campus Friday.
Students of UHV’s international program carried their nation’s flag and prepared food native to their countries as attendees traveled the world in just a few hours in Victoria.
“We love showcasing different cultures in our own little city of Victoria,” said Ludmi Herath, UHV International programs director. “This is a win-win situation for all of us because our students get to experience Victoria, the community and America and our community members get to experience all these amazing cultures and ethnicities and traditions.”
Among the international display included a flag parade representing about 45 nations that are represented at UHV.
Students also displayed their culture through dance.
Students have been preparing for the event for a long time and spent all day setting up the tents, stage and presentations for the international Festival, said Cassandra Ward, 25, a UHV forensic psychology masters program student from South Africa and International Student Organization president.
This was Ward’s first time to attend the event in person, making the occasion all the more special, she said.
“It just feels amazing representing Africa and South Africa and where I’m from to the world or at least Victoria,” she said. “I always try to represent my country as best as I can and to have it to show and explore both Victoria and the greater community feels amazing. I just hope I can be really good representation of South Africa.”
For Victoria resident Erin Compian, 35, who attended the event for the first time, it was amazing to see the cultures on display.
Compian plans to return to the event again in future years, she said.
“It’s awesome,” She said. “(This event) is real great and it means that much more after the pandemic and being stuck inside all that time.”
