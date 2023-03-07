As the world celebrates women on Wednesday, a business organization is highlighting the economic women have in this corner of South Texas.

Women make up 45% of the labor force in the Golden Crescent and 15% of all businesses in the region are owned by women, according to the American Business Women’s Association.

The organization, which has two chapters in Victoria County, said 280 of the 2,399 businesses listed, are owned by women in the region and the total workforce of 87,171 includes 39,432 women.

These facts and others were discussed at a Tuesday morning meeting of business and governmental leaders known as the Victoria Partnership, which is hosted weekly by the Victoria Economic Development Corp.

The ABWA was founded in 1949 by three women and a man and to this day continues to have a diverse membership that includes men, said Jennifer Mann, a member of the group and a marketing representative with Building Brands Marketing of Victoria. She said women don’t have to own a business or be an executive to be a member. Nor do you have to be an inventor or trend-setter, though many are.

“This might surprise you, because my husband did a little eye look at me when I told him last night, but a woman actually created the first computer algorithm, which is awesome,” she said. “A woman also invented the circular saw, the life raft, the fire escape and Kevlar. So I guess you could really say that women did save the world.”

Mann said, “It is really great that women have a place in the community here locally.” There has been an ABWA chapter in Victoria since 1970. The group became an express group in 2008 and a second express group formed in 2016. Between the groups there are about 75 members.

From ownership to the job market, women play an increasingly more important role in the region’s economy, she said.

“More and more, women are not only participating in the work force, but becoming entrepreneurs themselves, owning businesses and expanding their role while also maintaining their lives at home,” Mann said. “A lot of women have children that they have to, you know, go home and tend to while their husbands work, sometimes longer hours.”

The groups seek diversity, both in age and other demographics. Ages range from student members to those in their 70s, and the ethnic and racial makeup reflects the diversity of the region, she said.

“Equal pay is still something that women struggle with,” she said. “But I feel like we are getting better in that we have opened up our doors to allow women, to be CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, all of those.”