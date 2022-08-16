School security officials said on Tuesday they expect to be tested by state education employees whose sole job will be to break into Victoria district schools.

That's one security measure detailed in a discussion of campus security at the weekly Victoria Partnership meeting run by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. and involving business and governmental leaders.

These "intruder assessments" were called for by Gov. Greg Abbott and state education officials following the Uvalde elementary school massacre on May 24.

"There will be people that TEA assigns, that we do not know, that will come randomly throughout the year and try to get into our schools," said Sherri Hathaway, the Victoria Independent School District's risk manager, who spoke Tuesday along with Assistant Superintendent Stanton Lawrence and Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.

The intruders are "going to pull on doors, they're going to try to get in. They're going to go up to the front of the school, maybe tell us a little bit of a story about who they are and why they need access. And they're going to do everything they can to see if they can get past what we have in place and they can get to our kids," Hathaway said. "So we're hoping that we're gonna be very prepared for that this year, when it happens."

She said the district, because of its size, anticipates "every VISD school will have an intruder," adding, "We feel certain that's going to happen in the very near future. And again, that's a good thing. It's just gonna make us stronger."

The district itself plans to have officials try to breakin as well, and all teachers and staff members have been told to check exterior doors to make sure none are left open or propped open, which would make for easy access by an intruder.

Another security measure is the "campus response guide."

"This has over 10 emergency procedures in it that we may have to use during the school year," Hathaway said. "This book will be located in exactly the same location in every classroom in the district. So by the classroom door, right by the light switch, 56 inches off the ground this book is going to be hung there in place."

All teachers and substitutes have been instructed on what's included in the book and how and when the book is to be implemented.

Other takeaways from the meeting include a student is 200 times more likely to take their own life that to have it taken by another; and before the pandemic, over 160,000 students a day stayed away from school due to bullying.

The suicide statistic was jarring, Lawrence said.

"That's not something a lot of folks were aware of, but it's something we need to be mindful of in our business," he said. "So mental health threats are very important as well. We have to think about the mental health for our students; students who are suffering from anxiety, which of course affects their behavior; students who are dealing with suicidal ideation.

"We have to make certain that we provide the mental health resources to help kids and support them as they go from there, so that the whole safety story doesn't begin and end with intruders," Lawrence added. "That's a huge part of it, of course. But we have to think about students who present a threat to themselves, and how we really minimize and diminish the prospects of those students hurting themselves."

He acknowledged a lot of work remains, but the district has taken steps and will continue to do so.

"Are we Fort Knox? No, we're not," Lawrence said. "But have we made a lot of inroads towards elevating school safety in our communities? We have definitely done that. And we're not finished. The work goes goes on."