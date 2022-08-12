The young, dark-haired beauty from Honduras decided to risk the brutal journey north to reunite with her fiancé in the United States.

North of the Mexican border, at a secret house, she and the other people journeying were stashed away like cargo, awaiting the moment they would make the run toward Houston.

She wore a wristband showing she must be purchased by her fiancé at a distribution point outside Houston.

When she reached Houston, her fiancé would pay, and the wristband would be cut away. Freedom.

Her smuggler asserted his power over her, threatening to rape her. She became desperately ill, passing out during the most difficult part of the journey.

She would never live in the United States. She would not be paid for, nor would she see her fiancé again. Her body was discarded in Victoria County, laid by a creek like a load of garbage.

Heidy Brizuela-Contreras' body was discovered May 18, 2021. She was one undocumented immigrant, lost amid an influx of human smuggling in the Crossroads. Some local officials see it as an invasion and define the issue as a legal matter which must be dealt with swiftly and with stiff prosecution. Others see it as a humanitarian issue in need of empathy and immigration reform.

Her story was detailed in the court documents of a case in which her smuggler pleaded guilty to human smuggling on Nov. 21.

A Crossroads sheriff and assistant district attorney recently said South Texas, from the Mexican border to Houston, is being invaded by tens of thousands of human smugglers and undocumented immigrants. They said they are taking a tough stance in dealing with both the smugglers and the people they bring into Texas.

Local Democratic Party leaders, however, say the issue demands compassion and immigration reform.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd blamed the Biden administration for the increase in human smuggling cases, but Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, chairman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said recently that Boyd is simply scapegoating an administration he opposes.

Boyd said the smugglers are sub-contracted workers for Mexican cartels involved in what he called a "slave trade." He said the number of undocumented immigrants being funneled through the Crossroads each year is "easily in the tens of thousands."

Tim Poynter, assistant district attorney for DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties, said he has seen an increase of 40% in cases involving human smuggling in the last two years. In July, 46 people were detained in Refugio County on human smuggling charges, while 11 people were detained in Goliad County.

Boyd said his office has clamped down on human smugglers running through Goliad County, regaining control of area stash sites and throwing undocumented immigrants in jail.

Wagner disagreed with that approach.

"The Democratic Party certainly doesn't support illegal immigration, but at the same time, we believe in a more humane way to deal with these people who are being smuggled. And, let me emphasize that — these undocumented immigrants are people, and they are in a desperate situation," Wagner said. "I would ask the sheriff, what does that get us throwing those people in jail?"

But Boyd said the people being smuggled are just as guilty as the smugglers.

"They have knowingly engaged in an organized criminal activity in an effort to get to Houston. When they come through here, they've entered into an agreement to be part of an ongoing and continuous criminal activity, and they are breaking the law," Boyd said.

His office is not in the business of immigration, Boyd said.

"Remember this: We don't deal with immigration. It has nothing to do with us," he said. "We have no authority on immigration whatsoever. We deal with criminal law, and so we take action based on the laws in the state of Texas."

He said people travel from "third-world countries" through Mexico to the border to be smuggled into the United States by coyotes who are collaborative sub-contracted workers for Mexican cartels. The people being smuggled are engaging in this organized criminal activity.

Poynter agreed with Boyd.

"If you hire someone to do a job for you, and you knowingly pay them to break the law for you, under Texas law, you're as guilty as that person," Poynter said. "If I hire you to sneak me into this country, and we are going to run from the law — flee the police — I've committed this same crime, too. Just because I'm a passenger doesn't make me innocent."

Boyd said, however, they will talk to the "ones who are willing to talk and try to help them get back home" if that is the best course of action.

Wagner said contacting the families of these people and sending them home is the correct action.

"Locking people up is not the American way. I can have a problem with illegal immigration, but at the same time, I can want them treated as humanely as possible," Wagner said. "We as Democrats would like to take the extra time and the extra effort to reconnect them with their families in their home countries. I would say that those people being smuggled are more victim than perpetrator."

Poynter said he takes each case on an individual basis, and nothing is one size fits all in the prosecution of these cases.

Charles Clapsaddle, the leader of the Goliad County Democratic Party, said, "They come through here because there is demand for their labor. We do have a failure in immigration reform, by every administration in the past couple of decades. We need guest worker programs for foreign workers who will do jobs Americans won’t in agriculture, construction, and hospitality."

In Victoria County, Sheriff Justin Marr said he has seen a "steady increase in human smuggling cases over the last 18 months" in the Victoria County area, but no stash sites are in operation here.

The Department of Homeland Security said recently that transnational criminal organizations made more than $13 billion in illicit profits by smuggling people into the U.S.

"Homeland Security Investigations works tirelessly alongside our international, federal, state and local law enforcement partners to employ a full range of sophisticated law enforcement techniques and border-related authorities to aggressively target the criminal organizations responsible for human smuggling," HSI Houston spokesperson Timothy Oberle said.

White House officials did not respond to requests for an interview.