The investigation into the death of a Victoria man Sunday continues, authorities say.
Patrick Cullen, 73, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Loma Vista Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Preliminary autopsy results that will indicate the cause and manner of death are pending, said Justice of the Peace Robert Durham.
Durham said he requested the autopsy based on information provided to him by police.
The autopsy is being performed by the Travis County Medical Examiners Office, Durham said.
Justices of the peace order inquests to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Midland County Justice of the Peace David Cobos. Inquests have to be performed in the event of inmate deaths, unnatural deaths, found bodies, unlawful deaths, suicides and deaths of children under 6-years-old if unexpected or caused by abuse or neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.