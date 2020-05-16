A Victoria County sheriff’s investigation resulted in six arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, officials said Saturday.
The sheriff’s office special crimes unit arrested Wednesday six people and seized various drugs during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Westwood Street and several traffic stops, according to a news release.
At least 120 grams of methamphetamine, 160 grams ecstasy, 27.5 ounces of marijuana and 2,000 grams of products containing THC, marijuana’s primary illegal active ingredient, were seized.
