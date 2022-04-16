Monday is the deadline to file your taxes.
Because Washington, D.C., celebrated Emancipation Day on April 15 — which would otherwise be the deadline to file taxes — the final day to file was extended. If you still haven’t filed, here are some tips heading into the last day.
Be prepared
Have all of your paperwork in order and ready to go, said Homer Escalante, owner of Express Tax in Victoria.
“The biggest tip I’ve tried to give people when they’re coming in, especially last minute, is to be super prepared,” he said. “Have all of your paperwork ready. Have it out of the envelopes. Have your ID ready, your Social Security cards ready.”
According to the IRS, organized tax records make completing an accurate tax return easier by helping you avoid errors that can slow the refund process. Prior to filing, you should have records like your W-2, 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers and other income documents or records of virtual currency transactions.
Filing extensions
Taxpayers can file extensions that will give you until Oct. 15 to file a return, according to the IRS.
“An extension only gives you an extension to file. It does not give you an extension to pay,” Escalante said.
If you owe money on your taxes, the IRS will begin adding penalties and interest beginning on April 19, Escalante said.
“As long as you don’t owe anything, you’re fine,” said Cathy Marek, managing partner of Victoria’s Alexander & Marek CPAs, when tax season began in January.
If you owe, however, it’s “not as pretty,” she said.
According to the IRS, there are both failure to file and failure to pay penalties. Both penalties increase each month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25% interest of what you owe.
“Obviously the faster you pay it off the less those penalties and interest are,” he said.
E-file or mail-in?
It’s preferable to file electronically, Escalante said.
“We’ve seen some problems with mail-in getting to (the IRS) that electronically will resolve,” he said.
One of the major benefits to filing electronically is the ability to track exactly where your return is in the process, he said.
“It is really important to electronically file your return,” Marek said.
The reason for this is because the IRS has a backlog of mailed in returns from last year that they are sorting through, Marek said.
Marek said she had one client that had written a check and mailed it to the IRS to file. The check has been cashed, and the client still received a letter from the IRS saying they did not file.
The IRS also recommends you file electronically.
“To speed refunds, the IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit information as soon as they have everything they need to file an accurate return,” the IRS website reads.
Audits
Marek discussed two types of audits: letter and research.
Letter audits are simple, she said. The IRS will send a taxpayer a letter stating that the numbers provided don’t match up with theirs.
In response, taxpayers can choose to either explain why the numbers provided are correct, agree with the IRS and pay what they claim is owed or file an amended return with corrected information.
Research audits involve somewhat randomized selection, Marek said.
“Sometimes they choose farmers, and you just happen to be the unlucky farmer they choose,” she said. “It can be something random that kicks it out and sometimes you’re just the unlucky one.”
Some taxpayers choose to file late in the season — near or on the deadline — because they believe the research audits have already been selected, but Marek said she was unsure if there was any validity to that theory.
