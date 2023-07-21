Candy Martinez talks with her daughter Victoria Martinez while waiting in line Thursday at Cinemark Victoria 12 Movie Theater. Martinez called her daughter affectionally "Art Barbie," with how she dressed up.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Candy Martinez talks with her daughter Victoria Martinez while waiting in line Thursday at Cinemark Victoria 12 Movie Theater. Martinez called her daughter affectionally "Art Barbie," with how she dressed up.
Since it was revealed the"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" movies would be released in theaters the same day, social media has acted as organic marketing simultaneously for the two tonally opposed films, from memes of tough guys asking for tickets to “Barbie” to imagery of the two films together supporting each other.
However, Thursday at the Cinemark Victoria 12 movie theater, on opening night, all the Barbie girls came to see the Barbie world, as friends, co-workers and mothers and daughters all came out to see their childhood icon on the silver screen.
At the theater, people were all dressed up in hot pink, bedazzled high heels, Barbie T-shirts and some as their favorite Barbie.
"I feel like it is Spider-Man for girls," Victoria resident Sara Byrd said, who was there as part of a group of 20 people that included her girlfriends and their daughters. "Spider-Man dates back, I would say, as far as Barbie does. When you think about a staple of a young child's life, we all had a Barbie and Spider-Man comics for young boys were very prominent. He was a superhero and Barbie was pretty much the ultimate doll."
Before coming to the movie theater, Byrd, 38, and her friends met at her house to take pictures in their Barbie dress-up and did each other's makeup.
Candy Martinez talks with her daughter Victoria Martinez while waiting in line Thursday at Cinemark Victoria 12 Movie Theater. Martinez called her daughter affectionally "Art Barbie," with how she dressed up.
Candy Martinez talks with her daughter Victoria Martinez while waiting in line Thursday at Cinemark Victoria 12 Movie Theater. Martinez called her daughter affectionally "Art Barbie," with how she dressed up.
For Byrd and her friends, the greatest appeal to Barbie growing up and sharing it with their children is that Barbie could do anything.
"We all had a Barbie growing up," said Alexis Whiteley, Victoria resident and Byrd's friend.
It was also a moment for other groups to share with their daughters that, while they didn't have the same Barbie experience growing up, they shared a love for the doll as their daughters grow up.
Victoria resident Jaime Hernandez, 42, is one such person.
"Growing up, I always wanted a Barbie house, but I never got one," Hernandez said. "(My daughter) went through a Barbie phase when she was about 5 and me and her dad bought her a Barbie house and I played with that thing."
For her daughter Ava Hernandez, 10, she was happy to be out with other girls and be away from her older brothers, but was glad to be there with her mom and her friends.
The massive turnout for "Barbie," as opposed to "Oppenheimer" on opening night was hardly surprising, Cinemark spokesperson Caitlin Piper said.
"I feel there is something about that "Oppenheimer" that people want a weekend day to sit with it," Piper said.
While it may not have shown up on opening night in Victoria, it is expected that about 200,000 people will be seeing the diametrically opposed toned films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" as a double feature this weekend across the country, according to the National Association of Theater Owners, she said.
“We’ve been adding more show times to meet that demand, Piper said.
The box office has been hit or miss this season as the movie-going experience has started ramping up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, with the buzz that has consistently been present for both films and the buildup of compelling releases in recent months, Piper said that people are starting to make their way to the theaters more.
"Cinemark has always said the resurgence of the theatrical exhibition would really come to fruition once there was a steady stream of compelling content. I think this coming weekend is such a perfect microcosm of what we're talking about," she said. "We've had these really big release weekends with a real leading film and a smaller to mid-tier film happening the same weekend, but what we're seeing this weekend is two major tentpole films, not to mention the carryover from "Mission Impossible" the previous weekend which is just driving moviegoers, and kind of giving us that feeling of back to normal."
As for the Barbie fans at the Victoria theater, they will be seated to see their childhood icon not in plastic but hopefully fantastically represented as they enjoy their movie-going party groups.
"Barbie can be anything, and to me, that's what makes her special and why I always admire her and the message she gives women and girls," Byrd said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.