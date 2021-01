Who to call about the vaccine

Victoria County is still working to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers. Other counties have started to vaccine people 65 and older and people 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions. Here is how to get more information:

Victoria County: Your local physician may be able to place you on their waiting list. Check the Advocate for updates.

Calhoun County: Call Memorial Medical Center at 361-552-6713 to get added to their waitlist.

DeWitt County: Cuero Regional Hospital officials are planning to add a signup form to their website when their next allotment arrives. There is no waiting list yet. Check the Advocate for updates.

Goliad County: No providers have received allotments of the vaccine. Providers in neighboring counties may be able to vaccinate Goliad County residents.

Jackson County: Call Jackson County Hospital District at 361-782-7800 to get added to their waiting list.

Lavaca County: Call Lavaca Family Health Clinic at 361-798-1200 ext.1 to get added to their waiting list. You must call between 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays.

Refugio County: Refugio County Memorial Hospital has allocated all of its doses but will resume vaccinations when more become available. Check the Advocate for updates.