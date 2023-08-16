Industrial ISD
Third through eighth graders in the Industrial school district fared better than last year in the state's STAAR exams in reading, math, science and social studies.
Scores released on Wednesday at the school level show students at both elementary schools and the junior high all surpassed the Texas Education Agency's minimum threshold for having a successful academic outcome the following school year. This year, the grades were provided as percentiles of students either mastering a subject, meeting goals, approaching those goals or not meeting the goals.
"We have some really great teachers here," said Stacey Bain, instructional programs director for the district. She said the district knew changes to the STAAR exams were "coming down the line" and prepped teachers and students early.
"Teachers changed some things," she said.
The test results show children in the two elementary schools did vastly better in science in 2023 than they did the previous year. At Industrial Elementary West, for instance, each of the 100 fifth graders who took the science exam met or exceeded the TEA's standards. At Industrial Elementary East, most pupils met the standards, though eight of the 50 who took the exam did not. A year earlier, scores were lower among fifth graders at both campuses.
Social studies exams were given to eighth graders at Industrial Junior High School and in both 2022 and 2023 90% of those taking the tests met the TEA's threshold. In science, 97% of eighth graders met the threshold in 2023 and 99% did in 2022.
But it's the reading and math scores that gave Industrial schools their highest scores.
Over 90% of Industrial Elementary East students in third, fourth and fifth grades scored above the state threshold in reading, as did fourth and fifth graders in math. Some 78% of third graders there met the level, but 22% did not and will have to retake the exam.
At Industrial Elementary West, 100% of fourth and fifth graders surpassed the TEA's reading minimum, as did 92% of third graders, leaving 8% of third graders to take another go at the exam. In mathematics, all fifth graders at the school bested the minimum, but 3% of fourth graders will have to retake the exam and 19% of third graders.
At Industrial Junior High, 98% of sixth graders and 96% of sixth and seventh graders met the state goals in reading. In math tests, 95% of sixth graders, 86% of seventh graders and 93% of eighth graders passed muster.
Bain said she has little doubt the district's schools would earn top marks when A-B-C type report cards are issued to the schools from TEA in September. "Absolutely, A's," she said.
"We are very proud of our students and our staff," Bain said, noting the number of schools and grade levels showing 50% or more of students reaching master levels, which was six times.
Edna ISD
The Edna school system's third through eighth graders had mixed scores in 2023 STAAR scores released on Wednesday in the areas of reading, math, science and social studies.
At no grade level of math scores did scores fall below 66% of students reaching the Texas Education Agency's minimal threshold for having a successful academic outcome the following school year. In reading, most grade levels achieved 80% or greater meeting the minimal level, though third graders and seventh graders were just below 80%.
Scores for science, tested only in the fifth and eighth grades, were 72% and 80%, respectively. Scores for social studies, which only were tested among eighth grade students, were 67% meeting the minimum, a slight improvement from 2022.
"We've been preparing that even if we scored at where we were last year we'd be a grade lower," Edna ISD Superintendent Robert O'Connor said on Wednesday. He said the reconfigured STAAR exams are still being developed and, for instance, districts had not been informed what the scores were for each of the four categories of results: "masters grade level," "meets grade level," "approaches grade level" and "did not meet grade level."
"They're still building the plane while they're flying it," he said of the TEA. "It's no coincidence that the STAAR metamorphized scoring was down at the same time that they're pushing school vouchers."
Still, he added, "Overall, we're pleasantly surprised with the scores" because he said he expected them to be worse. "Edna ISD is super happy and proud of how hard the students and teachers prepared for the exam."
Ganado ISD
Ganado ISD's third through eighth graders had strong scores in reading and math in 2023 STAAR scores released Wednesday, but the science and social studies scores were a bit lower.
None of the reading scores in third through eighth grade fell below 79% of students reaching the Texas Education Agency's minimal threshold for having a successful academic outcome the following school year. In math, that was the case, as well, except in seventh and eighth grade, with the scores at 67% and 77% respectively.
In science, fifth graders scored 79%, but eighth graders reached just 56%, with only 3% of eighth graders mastering their grade levels. In social studies, 67% of eighth graders achieved the TEA's minimal threshold.
The district this year remains without a permanent superintendent, and the Victoria Advocate was unable to contact the district's interim leader for comment about the scores.