Zach Lee is doing his best not to let the conditions change his approach at the plate.
The most recent obstacle Lee faced was a stiff north wind blowing in at Riverside Stadium.
“At this point in the season, playing at Riverside, you’re just trying to catch barrels,” Lee said. “You don’t want to change your swing too much. You don’t want to change anything midseason. You just keep doing what you’re doing and try to catch barrels.”
Lee, an El Campo graduate, hit a home run, doubled and drove in three runs Friday to lead UHV to a 4-1 win over Wiley College (0-10-1) in the Red River Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“I’m seeing it well and not trying to do too much,” Lee said. “I started off early trying to do a little more than I needed to. I’m just letting my swing work.”
Lee doubled to right-center field in the first inning to drive in the first run for the Jaguars (5-4), and brought home the second run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the third.
He drove a ball into the wind over the left-field fence in the eighth for his third home run of the season.
“Zach Lee is swinging the bat as good as he has,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “That (home run) ball was hit into the wind and that’s a pretty good poke. Even his outs are hard hits, and he got the big hits in front of that. He’s been hitting the ball great.”
UHV got strong pitching performances from starter Christian Garcia and reliever Tyler Price.
Garcia yielded three hits in six innings to get the win, and Price gave up two hits in three innings to earn the save.
“It’s something I’ve always been able to do,” Price said. “I’ve been a starter here the last couple of years. I’ve been able to go back-to-back days and multiple innings. That’s something I like doing so I’m happy to go multiple innings every day.”
UHV had only four hits and scored its other run on a sacrifice fly by Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac.
“We hit some balls decently today,” Puhl said. “We need to hit the ball a little bit better. We were fortunate to get the runs we did with the few hits we got.”
The Wildcats’ lone run came in the sixth inning when Jaylon Burrell tripled to score Jacob Perez, who was hit by a pitch.
“Christian did a nice job,” Puhl said, “and Tyler did what we were thinking he was going to do all along.”
The teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
“For a conference opener, it was big to come out here and get the job done,” Lee said. “We need to keep it rolling.”
NOTES: UHV will honor longtime sports information coordinator Paul Ebner during Saturday’s doubleheader. Ebner, a Yoakum native, will throw out the first pitch before the first game and be recognized between games.
Wiley 000 010 000 – 1 5 2
UHV 101 010 01x – 4 4 3
W: Christian Garcia. L: Roman Sorrell. S: Tyler Price. Highlights: (WC) Jaylon Burrell 2-for-3, 3B, RBI. (UHV) Garcia 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Price 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 HP, 2 SO; Zach Lee 2-for-3, solo HR, 2B, 3 RBIs; Amilicar Montenez 1-for-3. Records: WC 0-10-1, 0-1; UHV 5-4, 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.