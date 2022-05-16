Incumbent Precinct 2 County Commissioner Kevin Janak faces challenger Jason Ohrt in the May 24 GOP runoff election in Victoria County.

Janak, 62, who was first elected in 2007, said spending taxpayer dollars wisely is one of the most important responsibilities he has as commissioner. If elected, this would be Janak's fifth term as a commissioner.

He said voters know that by voting for him, they get exactly what they expect in terms of service.

"Yes I do believe with Kevin Janak, voters will get Kevin Janak," he said. "I represent all of Victoria County and the county residents, and I mean all residents."

In the results from March 1, Ohrt took 47.9% of the votes in the primary election while Janak took 43.6%. Because neither garnered at least 50% of the vote, the May 24 runoff should resolve the divide.

Ohrt, 50, is executive director of the Vitality Court assisted-living facility. He said he knows what it takes to attract high-paying jobs to the area, deliver results and preserve the quality of life in Victoria.

He said his experiences in business will allow him to make strategic, long-term decisions for Victoria County.

"We need to have more accountability," Ohrt said. "We need to know that the commissioners have the best interests of the citizens at heart."

Ohrt said his background made him attentive to how residents' tax revenue was spent. He thought there should be a focus on bringing lasting, permanent employment to the area, providing future jobs for children and grandchildren. He said his history in business would make him a good candidate to do that.

The election's victor will face no Democratic opponent in November's general election.

The state's 254 counties are responsible to provide public safety to residents, hold elections at every level of government, maintain records, build and preserve roads, bridges and county airports and provide emergency management services.

Since becoming commissioner, Janak said he’s led several initiatives to save taxpayer dollars, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices.

Janak has represented counties across Texas to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program. He’s used the program to replace six bridges in Precinct 2.

The seventh bridge in his district found obsolete or deficient by the state should start undergoing refurbishment later this month, Janek said.

"This last bridge should be completed this year," Janek said.

He has focused on repairing local bridges because federal funds are available to offset the cost. With a bridge failure or closure, Janek said, it could take up to two years before "shovels hit the ground" on a project.

If re-elected, Janak, who has served as a commissioner for 13 years, said he plans to continue leading the county in a conservative manner and saving taxpayer dollars.

Ohrt said his experiences in business will enable his to make vital long-term decisions for Victoria County. He said commissioners should spend tax dollars wisely and provide constituents with results.

"I think our message is good and people are responding," Ohrt said. "I was fortunate to get enough votes in the primary. We need to get the folks who came out last time to do it one more time."