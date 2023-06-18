It took over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, freeing all enslaved people in the U.S., before the slaves of Texas were ordered free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston.

Here in Victoria, the national holiday was celebrated over the weekend as it has for years — with the community coming together at the multi-use pavilion near the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

The Old Landmark Committee has produced Juneteenth celebrations for years, well before it was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Joyce Young-Ellis, committee spokeswoman, said.

It was an event near and dear to the committee's founder, Sandra Avery, who died two years ago, Young-Ellis said.

"She would be proud to see what (Juneteenth) has become," she said. "She would see all of her hard work meant something."

While attendance at the event wasn't large this year, competing with Father's Day and Hope Fest the same weekend, the heart and community spirit on display was no less notable.

"We're glad that the U.S. has gotten behind even to the point it is recognized as a national holiday," Young-Ellis said. "Anything to celebrate our culture."

Everyone smiled as they greeted one another like family at a reunion, regardless of their background.

"(Juneteenth) is for everybody," Young-Ellis said. "We've got people who've always supported Black people, whether they are White or Hispanic. So everybody gets to celebrate this day."

Children and adults alike enjoyed music played over the speakers, with food and water offered to even those just passing by. They engaged in various activities and games, such as musical chairs and a dance competition, just enjoying a hot afternoon while some watched and cheered on.

Royalty Tallamon, 7, of Victoria, won the dance competition and was happy receiving a water bottle and a gift card as she ran off to her next activity.

Founder Avery's passion was always to feed children, so seeing them enjoy themselves and eat would have brought her joy, Young-Ellis said.

"Seeing these babies coming over here and learning and having a good time and not having to worry about violence, not having to worry about something going on that can get them in trouble, is great to see," committee vice president Brad Minor said. "They are coming to do something constructive, something fun, and see that it's all-inclusive."

Minor said he hopes the world gets to the point where the color of someone's skin doesn't matter and the message of unity continues to grow through both the committee's work in the community and Juneteenth.

"If we get people just to enjoy each other, this world would be a whole lot better than the world looks like," he said.