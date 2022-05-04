REFUGIO — After less than 30 minutes of deliberation, jurors found a Refugio police officer not guilty Wednesday of injuring a child.

Immediately after the verdict, Officer Lee Jordan sobbed as he hugged both of his attorneys. In the courtroom's gallery, Jordan's loved ones and supporters embraced one another.

"I am glad to find reason and common sense prevail, even in small-town America under these circumstances," Jordan's attorney, Eric Perkins, said in an interview after the verdict. "We have had a real rough last two years in defending law enforcement, just a meat grinder. It's been a very dangerous thing for communities everywhere."

Refugio County Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who tried the case, saw the verdict in a different light.

"This is America, and police officers, they are accountable to the community," Poynter said in an interview. "No one is above the law, and no one is below it."

Jordan, whose state peace officer's license was suspended after his arrest, had been charged with injury to a child, a state jail felony that would have permanently prevented him from serving as a peace officer in Texas had he been convicted. The verdict came after two days of testimony in a jury trial during which jurors viewed Jordan's body camera video of a traffic stop in which he pepper sprayed Michael Paredes in March 2021. Paredes' then 3-day-old infant and the child's mother were riding as passengers.

With the trial now behind Jordan, Perkins said he planned to file a motion expunging his arrest.

"It will be as if this unpleasantness never happened," Perkins said.

He also is considering filing a defamation counterclaim in a lawsuit filed by the infant's mother against the city of Refugio.

In April 2021, the Refugio City Council unanimously approved a decision to pause Jordan's pay while on administrative leave from the department. Jordan had been named Officer of the Year by the council in 2020 after being hired that year.

Despite that expungement, Perkins said Jordan would not continue his employment with the Refugio Police Department.

"I can virtually guarantee you he wants nothing more to do with Refugio, Texas," the attorney said. "I think the relationship with Chief (Enrique) Diaz is over with."

Called by the prosecution, Diaz testified on Tuesday he was troubled by a the video recorded by Jordan's body camera, saying he would not have used pepper spray and instead would have been more "patient" and deescalated the incident.

Body camera video of the pepper spraying incident showed Jordan pulling over and arresting Paredes on March 12, 2021, at a Refugio intersection for speeding. Paredes had an arrest warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon after he crashed a vehicle into a curb in front of the Refugio Police Department weeks earlier, Diaz said. A gun was found in the vehicle, which Paredes abandoned, he said.

As Jordan was arresting Paredes, who was still in the driver's seat, Paredes threatened him, saying "Don’t make me get (expletive) violent, because I will.”

Jordan sprayed pepper spray into Paredes' face after the man refused the officer's order that he not make a phone call and instead get out of the vehicle.

"He threatened violence to police officers," Perkins said in his closing arguments, adding, "What else does an officer need to hear?"

But during trial on Wednesday, Poynter said to jurors the central question was not whether Jordan was justified in spraying Paredes. Instead, he said their deliberation was to decide whether the officer had recklessly injured Paredes' infant, who was in a car seat in the back.

"He had it coming that day … but there were other people in the car," Poynter said.

Jurors were required to consider whether Jordan's actions met a standard of reasonableness laid out in the 1989 U.S. Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor. That standard often results in differences of perception between the public and courts, said use-of-force expert witness Jerry Staton, who was called by the defense on Wednesday.

"It's not what you think … it's what your average police officer would have done," Staton said.

Staton, a retired Austin police officer, testified he thought Jordan had acted reasonably according to that standard.

Earlier in the trial, jurors also looked at photographs taken by a Texas Ranger called to investigate the matter. The photographs, Poynter said, showed dried droplets of pepper spray that had sprinkled throughout the interior.

The Mean Green brand of pepper spray used by Jordan, Staton said, was designed to expel a stream of sticky gel that is less likely to harm nearby people.

The droplets were never tested because the case arrived on Poynter's desk a week after the incident, leaving too much doubt about where they had come from, the prosecutor said after the trial.

Jurors also viewed photographs of the infant that the child's mother, Chelsea Berlanga, said showed his eyes swollen shut from exposure to the pepper spray.

But medical records introduced into court said the child was uninjured, and an EMT who evaluated the child immediately after the spraying incident testified on Wednesday, corroborating that claim.

"There is no injury," Perkins said.

In his closing arguments, Perkins asked jurors to consider the "trickle down effect" message a conviction for Jordan would to send. A conviction, he said, also would discourage local law enforcement from doing their jobs in the future.

"If the criminals in this county can surround themselves with wives and children … (it's letting) the inmates run the asylum … (it's) ludicrous," Perkins said, adding, "Refugio is a less safe place than before this case was prosecuted."