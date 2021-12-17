A Victoria County jury began deliberating after noon Friday, in the case of a woman accused of exploiting an 86-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was under her care.
In the trial, which began Monday, prosecutors have maintained Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, exploited Myrl Cosper, now 87, and misappropriated between $150,000 and $300,000 of funds and property owned by him in November 2020.
A Victoria County grand jury indicted Joanie Cosper on charges of misapplication of financial property and exploitation of an elderly person, which are first- and third-degree felonies, respectively, according to the indictment.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Tuesday afternoon, the jury heard opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries, who prosecuted the case, and Joanie Cosper's retained defense attorney, William Patterson, of Pasadena.
After completing witness testimony Friday morning, the jury heard closing statements from Fries and Patterson.
Patterson said prosecutors spent the week focusing on "side issues" without providing any conduct showing his client was guilty.
Patterson said records shown by prosecutors did not show the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper. Instead, he said witness testimony showed the decisions made by the then-86-year-old stemmed from conflicts within the Cosper family — not his client.
That inner-family conflict was brewing long before Joanie Cosper was hired by the family for her services, Patterson said.
Patterson also cast doubt on the conclusions of three different medical professionals that assessed Myrl Cosper, all of which said the now-86-year-old man had different levels of dementia.
The investigation by local law enforcement into the finances was shortsighted, he said.
"(The investigator) said to do the math," he said, producing a dry erase board and writing "do the math" at the top. He then outlined all of the items he said prosecutors and investigators failed to prove, showing Joanie Cosper had not stolen anything. "It is not my job to prove anything. That is their job, and they have not done that."
Closing for the state, Fries told jurors that testimony from medical professionals and family members and bank, medical and court records showed how the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper, diagnosed with dementia in April 2020.
Fries said "everything that happened after that point was fraud."
With the defendant in charge of the finances, records show Myrl Cosper purchased a new SUV and made many cash and check withdrawals. From July 2020 to December 2020, more than $111,000 was depleted from a bank account, he said.
Fries said the exploitation of an elderly person is proven by an instance where Cosper paid for a vehicle in cash the same day $28,000 was withdrawn from Myrl Cosper's account. That car, Fries said, was also used by another man the defendant had a relationship with.
The defendant is listed under four names in the indictment: Joanie Martinez Cosper, Joanie Marie Rodriguez, Joanne Marie Rodriguez and Joanne Marie Quintanilla. She took on Myrl Cosper's last name after the two were married in November 2020.
They were married in the weeks following the death of Myrl Cosper's wife of more than 64 years, Norma Jean Cosper, who died of natural causes in October 2020. She was 85.
Fries said Joanie Cosper met the couple while she was working at Senior Helpers of Victoria, which provides at-home care for seniors in South Texas, according to the company's website. The defendant left the company after two weeks of employment after she was told employees could not personally work for their clients in addition to their on-the-job responsibilities, he said.
After Norma Jean Cosper died and Myrl and Joanie Cosper got married, changes were made to Myrl Cosper's will to exclude his family, Fries said. In addition, Joanie Cosper was added to the deed to their Inez home, which is valued at more than $332,000, according to appraisal district records.
A Victoria County grand jury issued their indictment on Jan 7. A week later, in addition to the misappropriation and exploitation charges, Victoria police arrested her on a warrant charging her with violation of parole, according to online jail records. She has remained in the Victoria County Jail since.
In 2002, the defendant pleaded guilty to the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison and later released on parole in 2011, according to court records.
