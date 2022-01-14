KARNES CITY — Karnes City knew it had to play nearly perfect on Friday.
The Lady Badgers were missing five players — three starters — due to COVID-19 and were facing Lytle.
Karnes City, Lytle and Poth all entered the night atop the district standings with one loss each.
Karnes City didn’t get its perfect game as it fell to Lytle 45-41 after nearly erasing a 16-point deficit.
“Our motto this year is ‘Never Quit,’” said coach Kyle Armstrong. “I think they really emphasized that motto today. The girls that came in stepped up and I’m real proud of their effort.”
The Lady Badgers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 1:38. Lytle then stormed back on a 14-0 run and held Karnes City without a field goal for the remainder of the first quarter.
Calyssa Sevier’s 18 points in the first half guided the Lady Pirates to a 31-15 lead at halftime. Lytle outscored Karnes City 17-5 in the quarter.
She finished with a game-high of 29.
“We knew they were a good team and we knew the girls we needed to worry about,” said guard Mia Lozano. “We had a good game plan, but they caught up to us.”
Out of halftime, Karnes City (26-4, 8-2) limited Lytle (18-8, 9-1) to four points and cut the deficit to 35-24.
That spurred the Lady Badgers to an 8-0 run over the first 2:23 of the fourth quarter. Lozano and Joshania Foley hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Foley followed that with a layup to pull Karnes City within 35-32.
Lozano finished with 19 points and Foley had 14.
“It was big for us,” Armstrong said. “We really got back in the game because of the third quarter and our defense holding them to four points. I knew if we could hold their offense in check, that’ll give us a chance.”
Karnes City had to find a way to counteract its turnover problem. The Lady Badgers committed 21 turnovers Friday, 13 of which came in the first half.
After forcing three turnovers in the first half, the Lady Badgers forced Lytle into 10 turnovers in the second half.
“It was really big, honestly,” Lozano said. “Whatever they gave us, we were going to try and score. If they messed up, it was our time to step up and put points on the board.”
The Lady Badgers wanted to use their height to their advantage.
Karnes City had three players reach double digits in rebounds. Allie Wieding, a freshman, led the way with 18. Foley and Kaslyn Moczygemba had 14 and 10, respectively.
“It’s what our coaches preached to us,” Wieding said. “It’s get on the glass, beat ‘em on defense, beat ‘em on rebounding. We have the ability because we are taller. There’s no reason for someone else to come down with it.”
District 27-3ALytle 45, Karnes City 41
Points: (L) Calyssa Sevier 29, C. Martinez 2, K. Whitfield 8, A. Martinez; (K) Madison Gwosdz 2, Kaslyn Moczygemba 5, Mia Lozano 19, Joshania Foley 14, Allie Wieding 1.
Halftime: Lytle 31-15. 3-pointers: (L) Sevier; (K) Lozano 4, Foley. Records: Lytle 18-8, 9-1; Karnes City 26-4, 8-2.
