Ashley Magee, owner of Flow Paddle Company, sets a kayak on the public boat ramp along the Guadalupe with her boyfriend Derek Figueroa. Magee helps her customers load into the kayak before they launch, as she did on Friday, Aug. 7.
Ashley Magee helps Grace Butler get into the water on the Guadalupe River. Magee and her boyfriend provide shuttle service for their customers from the take-out point back to their vehicle after they've finished their paddle.
Ashley Magee, owner of Flow Paddle Company, sets a kayak on the public boat ramp along the Guadalupe with her boyfriend Derek Figueroa. Magee helps her customers load into the kayak before they launch, as she did on Friday, Aug. 7.
Ashley Magee helps Grace Butler get into the water on the Guadalupe River. Magee and her boyfriend provide shuttle service for their customers from the take-out point back to their vehicle after they've finished their paddle.
The Guadalupe River was calm on a recent summer morning as Grace Butler settled into a kayak and got ready to paddle.
The Victoria resident had come well-prepared for her journey. She put on paddling gloves to prevent blisters, had a water bottle to keep hydrated while out under the August sun and was right on time for her reservation with Flow Paddle Co., a relatively new local kayaking business that has filled a void for those wanting to rent a kayak to paddle along the river after Gerry’s Kayaks closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.