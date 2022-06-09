For 15 years, 79-year-old Victoria resident G.B. Van Dusen has been working on his lathe, crafting forgotten pieces of wood into homemade pens.

While not everyone appreciates the pens, Van Dusen doesn't see the pens he makes as "just" pens. His craft brings him joy and keeps him active in his retirement.

Van Dusen started his hobby, which has turned into a business, when he retired at age of 65, he said. His wife, Jean Van Dusen, 76, told him he had two weeks to find something to do since he wasn't working.

"He would have just sat around and watched TV," she said.

This is partially true, but there was also another element to it, he said. Around the same time as his retirement, another hobby of his ended due to an accident.

G.B. Van Dusen enjoyed rollerblading, but when helping someone at a skate rink, another group of skaters collided with him, and he ended up breaking his hip in the fall.

Since then, Van Dusen got a lathe from Houston, along with help putting together a website to sell his pens. He has sold his pens at local markets across the Crossroads.

Beyond the mechanical components of the pens, which he orders, Van Dusen takes "FOG" wood, or found on the ground wood, and spends hours crafting stories and meaning into the pens he creates.

Some pens take two to three hours, between sanding, shaping, detail work and finishing, but others can be labor intensive, such as one of his cross pens or American flag pens, he said.

With his cross pen, he has to take wire and trim it piece by piece with tweezers and cutters to do the ornate work on the cross, he said. With the American flag pen, he spends at least five hours just placing each of the 50 stars of the flag on a blue background.

"These aren't pens that you can just go and buy at Walmart for $10," he said. "These are potential heirlooms."

He primarily sticks to the indoor market of the Hwy 87 Trade Days market in Victoria, which is on the third Saturday of every month at Son Valley Ranch, because setting up his market tent at outdoor markets, by himself, can be a risk, and he doesn't want to be too far from his wife should she fall at home, he said.

When at the market, customers will often see him and his wife selling not only the pens he makes, but vases as well as salt and pepper grinders he crafts, as well.

However, this isn't something he does for the money. He doesn't make much and will sometimes leave markets not selling a single thing, he said. Instead, he does it for the sake of sharing something he loves and getting out and about in the world.

At the market, when his display is full, he can be heard telling imaginative stories for each of the pens and why they are in the order they are presented, he said. He ends on a rose pen, one of the first he gave his wife.

"He's got an active imagination when he gets going," she said.

The reason for the rose pen was that roses die and end up getting forgotten, he said. Every time she pulls out that pen she'll be reminded of the sentiment.

Not everyone understands the value of the pens, he said. Some will ask how many they can buy for $10, but for those who do, it's a joy for him.