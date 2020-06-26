Kenny Siegel and Cleve Handley are facing off in the Republican primary runoff for Lavaca County Commissioner in Precinct 3.
Gov. Greg Abbott postponed runoffs until July 14 because of the pandemic. Early voting will take place at the Lavaca County Courthouse Annex at 412 N. Texana in Hallettsville from June 29 to July 10. Mail-in ballot applications are due July 2.
Siegel, 53, of Shiner, who works as an equipment operator in DeWitt County, said he wants to fix the county’s roads and strengthen the Lavaca County Rescue Service, the local EMS provider, while keeping taxes down.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
