Family and children from across the Crossroads came out to celebrate the art on display at the Victoria Art League's annual Spring Youth Art Show on Saturday afternoon.

More than 180 pieces were submitted from children as young as kindergartens to seniors in high school in various categories from 3D-art, acrylic painting, drawing, watercolor painting and many others.

A Best of Show for Elementary school, Middle School and High School were named, along with a People's Choice winner that was voted on by those who attended the gallery display on Saturday, which will remain up at the art league until May 18, said Nathan Rodriguez, Victoria Art League president.

During the event, children could be seen beaming with excitement as they ran around showing and pointing to their work to anyone who would listen and take pictures with their family.

Victoria Martinez, 9, an O'connor Elementary School student was one such artist with her work on display as she would tell complete strangers which work was her's as she was proud of winning first place watercolor painting in the show for the painting of her grandmother's cat and her other piece which was a tribute to Dia De Los Muertos.

"It's just me," Martinez said about the inspiration being the pieces she submitted.

Ronnica Narvaez, 38 and an art teacher at O'Connor Elementary School, said it was exciting for her and her students to see their work on display.

"It's motivating for them," Narvaez said. "I had two students that got ribbons and I'm excited to see them happy."

The show is a great opportunity for children to see their work get recognized and perhaps be encouraged to learn further, Rodriguez said.

"I think it's good for kiddos to have that feel of not only what it feels like to show off their art work to the world, but what these competitions are," he said. "They are going to find more ways to do this outlet than just taking their pen and paper."

Rodriguez said he was glad he didn't have judge these art on display as all them showed immense talent and would be difficult for him to decide. He noted several examples on display from artists who had multiple submission but in different art styles, the abilities for some do work beyond their years, pieces that showcase emotions in ways even adults struggle with and that all of them with practice are going to get better.

"If you start showing them what they can do to feed not just their creativity but their emotional state, the more they'll be able to get older and process it through it as well," he said.