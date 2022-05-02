A little kindness goes a long way.
That is a lesson learned in the Kindness Club at Smith STEM Academy. Megan Slovacek, counselor at the school, formed the Kindness Club about three years ago. The children in the club work on projects to promote kindness in their school and their community.
In December the school’s student council held a donation drive for the non-profit, no-kill pet adoption service, Adopt A Pet. The service then held a pet parade at the school as a thank you to the students.
That event inspired Slovacek to reach out to Carol Klages and set up a volunteer opportunity for the children in the Kindness Club. “I'm a very huge animal lover. Doing anything for the animals is really important for me.”
Klages, a professor of education at UHV, is the president of the board for Adopt-A-Pet, and is their volunteer coordinator.
“This group of kids was polite, they listened. They worked well with each other. And they worked with the animals. It was just such a great experience,” Klages said of the club’s volunteers.
After volunteering on a Saturday afternoon, they spent time after school writing about the animal they met at Adopt A Pet and drawing pictures. Their work will be placed in the shelter to inspire others to adopt.
Slovacek said the kids were anxious and ready to help with whatever was needed at the shelter. When asked, “Okay, who doesn't mind working with poop?” about half of them yelled out, ‘Oh, I don't mind. I don't mind!’
Some cleaned the cat room, some swept the floors, the boys cleaned the windows, another group put down newspapers.” Slovacek joked about having them come to her house to clean and one said “I’ll do it for $5 an hour.”
Twelve-year-old Alana Ybanez chose the dog Woody to play with and write about.
“He's eight weeks old. He loves to snuggle in laps,” she said. “He likes to lick and nibble skin. Very cute. He is a terrier, a Boston Terrier.” Alana added, “He likes little kids and high-pitched voices. And he was a little energetic, but not too energetic. And I like that about a dog. He was gentle.”
Alana must have been right about Woody, as Klages said Woody was adopted along with another pup called Wiley only a few days later.
Alana said she has pets of her own. “I have two Chihuahuas -- one is a weenie dog Chihuahua mix and I think the other one has a little bit less weenie dog in him. But he's mostly Chihuahua.”
Alana was impressed by the Adopt A Pet facility. “They weren't kept inside of cages or anything. They had their own big room with a bunch of others … it was just a nice place. It wasn't like how you would think that a shelter would be where, like, they're all in cages. It wasn't like that at all.”
Carson Williams, who is 10 wrote about a shepherd mix named Bruno who he described as, “Playful, sweet, lots of energies.”
Carson thought Bruno would be good for a family with older kids because he was kind of a bigger dog.
Carson said he loves “everything” about the Kindness Club. He said he really enjoyed their project doing chalk drawings with positive messages. “We try to help the school be more calm.”
Woody was also a favorite of third grader Olivia Shimek. She played with Woody at the shelter. “He is really adorable and cute. I really liked when I got the time to play with him.”
Olivia was one of the brave volunteers working in the cat room. “We volunteered to help pick up the cat poop,” she said.
Nine-year-old Natalia Rangel, wrote about Mochi, “a terrier mix about nine pounds.”
Although Natalia doesn’t have a pet at the moment, she would like to have one. “Me and my mom want a Chihuahua. Because we know that they're really playful. And sometimes they can bark a lot. And we know like some of them are feisty, but we also know that they're pretty cuddly.”
Aliyah Vasquez, 9 years old, was also writing about Mochi. Aliyah described Mochi as “fuzzy and soft at the same time, and she was photogenic.”
“I have one dog. And I used to have tons of other pets, like rabbits.”
Aliyah said being in the Kindness Club is something she really enjoys. She said they will “write positive things” (that are put in the front of the school) “where people can see” and get the students “pumped up about themselves.”
“I love my school,” she said smiling.
Marcela Gonzales, the social/emotional/behavioral specialist at the school, described other projects the Kindness Club worked on. One involved putting kind words, jokes, and pictures on lunch bags as part of Starbuck’s program Lunches of Love. Another involved creating posters of support and encouragement and love for their school nurse to thank her for her work, especially during COVID.
“They're just creating the atmosphere of kindness. And we'd like to think that we had a hand in that,” Gonzales said. “Kindness is a way of living. It's a personality trait, and it takes so much less effort to be kind to be the opposite.”
“Our goal for kindness club is we're really trying to teach the kids that kindness matters,” Slovacek said. “Kindness is important. You can do kind things, whether it's small or big. It's something you can do at home, at school.”
She emphasized that the kids “get excited about doing these kinds of things. And you know, they're not getting anything out of it. They're just helping. And that means something, ‘I'm doing this, but I'm not getting money, or I'm not getting a toy from it.’ They're just doing it from the goodness of their heart because they want to help.”
“The kids really look forward to coming to kindness club. Every week we do something different, you know, it might be something for the community, it might be something for the school, we do kindness, challenges for the school … it's warming to the heart to see them want to be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.