Adopt-A-Pet is a no-kill pet orphanage and adoption service located in Victoria. They care for more than 100 animals every day.

Their purpose is to rescue, rehabilitate, and find loving homes for homeless animals. A low-cost spay/neuter program is also available as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce the number of unwanted puppies and kittens that are born.

All donations are used for caring for and rehabilitating rescued dogs and cats. Adopt-A-Pet is a non-profit, tax-deductible community service organization.

Shelter Hours are Monday-Thursday from 10 .m. - 5:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 am. - 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Adopt-A-Pet is located at:

8215 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77904

Call: 361-575-7387

Read more: https://adoptapet.webnode.com/