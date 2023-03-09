When Community Health Systems proposed starting a nursing program at DeTar Healthcare System in partnership with the for-profit Jersey College, local education and health care leaders expressed concern over the impact on available clinical training spots for new nurses.
With that and many community colleges across the state struggling to retain clinic spots for their nursing students, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst has presented a bill to the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee to protect institutions from programs like Jersey College's nursing program.
Under SB 458, for-profit institutions can only get approval from the Texas Board of Nursing by showing evidence that it will not affect the availability of clinical practice positions for state-funded higher education institutions' nursing programs in a given region.
If a for-profit institution does get approval, the board can withdraw it if it is determined the operation of the program has resulted in a loss of clinical position for public higher-education institutions' nursing programs.
“At the heart of this bill are all of our state colleges and universities and our students who attend those schools,” Kolkhorst said in a statement.
The bill does not outright prevent for-profit institutions from operating programs in the state as long as they can show the board that their nursing program won't displace local colleges and university's clinical training spots.
“I am proud to file this legislation to protect our nursing students at community colleges and public universities,” she said. “By keeping clinical spaces available for our state’s higher education programs, our future nursing students will be able to complete their clinical education and enter the workforce. That means we will help to curb the staff shortages we are seeing today and keep nursing education affordable.”
Victoria College President Jennifer Kent spoke at the committee hearing representing the Texas Association of Community Colleges with invited testimony on Wednesday's bill presentation.
Acquiring and maintaining clinical training spots for nursing programs isn't just a problem in Victoria, Kent said. It is a problem facing institutions across the state, both in rural and urban areas, so TACC made this issue a legislative priority.
About 70% of TACC member institutions reported they experience issues acquiring or maintaining clinical training spots in a TACC survey, she said.
"This is a state-wide problem," Kent said. "All of us at (TACC) are very supportive of Senate Bill 458 as it is written, and we commend Senator Kolkhorst for working on this bill, for carrying this bill, and for seeing this as a priority."
Kent hopes the bill is successful this session and gets signed into law.
"As our nursing programs are growing, the constraints and concerns for already limited clinical spaces increase," she said. "There is no mechanism in place to prevent an out-of-state program from entering and supplanting existing state-supported clinical spaces. This problem is not unique to the Victoria region."