A large pile of timber ignited Monday afternoon on private property near Southwest Moody Street and Old Goliad Road. No injuries were reported. The blaze was reported to the Victoria Fire Department about noon. Several fire agencies responded to help extinguish the flames over several hours. Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said people on the property were using an incinerator and a spark fueled by dry conditions and strong winds ignited the large pile of timber, which were railroad ties used to build temporary roads for oil field locations and other entities. The loss is estimated between $650,000 and $700,000, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.