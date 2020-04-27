Timber ignites on fire
A large pile of timber ignited Monday afternoon on private property near Southwest Moody Street and Old Goliad Road. No injuries were reported. The blaze was reported to the Victoria Fire Department about noon. Several fire agencies responded to help extinguish the flames over several hours. Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said people on the property were using an incinerator and a spark fueled by dry conditions and strong winds ignited the large pile of timber, which were railroad ties used to build temporary roads for oil field locations and other entities. The loss is estimated between $650,000 and $700,000, officials said.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

