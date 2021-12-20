Dozens of Victoria police officers recently lined both sides of South Bridge Street outside of the department, preparing to say goodbye to two long-time officers with a combined 76 years of experience between them.
In what was the second walk-out ceremony held after a 13-year-long hiatus, Victoria police gathered on Thursday with the family of Sgt. Julian Huerta and Lt. Mike Tatum to honor their decades of service to Victoria residents.
"In my 25 years of law enforcement experience, I've never seen anything like it. And I have been to a lot of retirements over the years," said Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. "There is nothing like it. The Victoria Police Department does it right."
Huerta and Tatum walked out of the department basement for the last time to the sounds of dueling bagpipes. Once topside, they made their way to a nearby lieutenant's patrol car to make their "last calls," a process wherein officers radio into dispatch to inform of the end of their shift.
This time, the calls to dispatch marked the end of Huerta's 32 years and Tatum's 44 years of service.
The ceremony included the two making their last calls and then making their way to South Bridge Street, where they shook hands and embraced with their former colleagues.
Arredondo said the ceremony is in part meant to honor the families of the retirees as well, who he said have made "just as many sacrifices" for their significant other to serve on the force.
"You miss tons of sporting events or concerts for your kids. You may miss anniversaries or holidays. That has an impact on the family, too, not just the officer," he said. "This is a way to say thank you to the families for something we could never repay them for."
An Edna native, Tatum, 66, first worked in the department in the summer of 1977. Then a student studying criminal justice at Southwest Texas State University, he was accepted into an internship program with the Victoria Police Department. There, he shadowed officers and employees working in different divisions, including records and investigations.
After he fell just shy of landing a full-time position at the department after his internship, he said his future was uncertain. Then, just days after he was initially turned down, he was called and offered a position with the department.
"They called and said if I wanted the job still to just show up, so I did," he said with a laugh. "It's been history since."
Tatum worked in many roles before being promoted to lieutenant in 2004. He said he most enjoyed working patrol, which was how he spent more than 30 of his 44 years with the department. He said Arredondo reassigned him to patrol earlier this year so he could "go out doing what he loved."
"I really appreciated that," he said. "Patrol is where everything happens. It is always something new."
Huerta, 60, started his law enforcement career later in his life in 1989, having been turned down by the department about 10 years prior.
He worked in construction for a time before seeing an ad by the department in the Victoria Advocate. The department was looking for new recruits at the time.
He worked the majority of his 32 years on patrol, later meeting his current wife whom, back then, worked in the records department. He was promoted to sergeant in 2004 or 2005, he said.
During that time, he became an adjunct instructor at Victoria College's police academy, a role he hopes to continue into retirement.
"I had a great time," he said. "It is bittersweet leaving, but it is time."
Huerta and Tatum said they will miss seeing their colleagues every day the most.
"There is a comradery that I will miss very much. It makes an impact on you," Tatum said.
Huerta said he was thankful to the community he and Tatum served.
"I can't count you how many times people in the community have brought us meals or thanked us while we were out in the field ... it is not like that everywhere," he said. "It has been a great honor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.