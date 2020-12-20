About 300,000 lights, Christmas music and signs that read ‘"faith," "hope," "joy" and "love" make the Lavaca County Courthouse a beacon of Christmas spirit in Hallettsville.
The Festival of Lights, which is the event during which the courthouse is traditionally lit with hundreds of thousands of lights, was canceled this year because of the pandemic. However, the lights were not extinguished.
