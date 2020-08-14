alert top story
COVID-19
Lavaca County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
- Advocate Staff report
- Updated
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|559
|514
|4
|Goliad
|154
|126
|3
|DeWitt
|713
|586
|31
|Jackson
|417
|372
|5
|Lavaca
|647
|617
|6
|Refugio
|241
|179
|4
|Victoria
|3,599
|2,605
|61
|Matagorda
|807
|414
|31
|Wharton
|1,020
|378
|18
|9-County total
|8,157
|5,791
|163
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
