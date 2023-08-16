Lavaca County STAAR: Hallettsville ISD underperforms across the board.

The state released the results of this years STAAR tests and in Lavaca County Hallettsville school district is the most notable at having underperformed across the board on the test this year, while surrounding school districts saw mixed results.
Hallettsville ISD
About a third of Hallettsville school district students did not meet expectations in the STAAR reading exam. In mathematics, about half the students did not meet expectations. Over 55% students tested in fifth and eighth grade did not meet expectations in science. For the lone grade that tests social studies, the eighth grade, 63% of students did not meet expectations.
“Performance (with grades of “did not meet”) indicates that students are unlikely to succeed in the next grade or course without significant, ongoing academic intervention,” according to the Texas Education Agency Student Assessment Division. “Students in this category do not demonstrate a sufficient understanding of the assessed knowledge and skills.”
The grade lags behind the state average results, which in reading ranges statewide at 75%-82% across across all grades, which indicates likely success at the next grade level. In math the state’s range is 61%-79%. In science, 64% of the state’s fifth graders approach grade level and 72% of eighth graders do. In social studies, 60% of eighth graders approached grade level.
Attempts by the Victoria Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.
Shiner ISD
Shiner School District performed well in the STAAR test results, with almost every grade having over 90% of students approach grade level scores. The only underperforming area was eighth grade social studies students at 76%, which is better than the state average.
“We treat test results from the state the same every year. We look at them. We evaluate them to see our strengths and our weaknesses and see see where we can improve,” Superintendent Alex Remschel said.
Given the new format and increased rigor of the STAAR exam this year, Remschel was happy the district met its expectations and looks to improve on this year’s result.
“Our focus is on the meets and masters,” he said. “If we focus on those the approaches go up with it.”
He credited “Team Shiner” for the success, given all the hard work the district put in to achieve its consistent results.
Vysehrad ISDOutside of it’s fifth graders, Vysehrad ISD, a small rural district of about 100 students, saw positive results across the board.
The biggest challenge for the students was the shift to an online format, Vysehrad Superintendent Robin Trojcak said.
Students had difficulty applying the same test strategies they did with written tests, Trojcak said. There were tools to accommodate, but many of the students didn’t feel comfortable with them.
In order to increase performance, the district has incorporated more online assessments into its curriculum.
She emphasized focusing on reading as an improvement area, as it is critical to understanding the other subjects tested. She said she believes any improvement there will naturally follow to the other subjects.
Sweet Home ISD
Sweet Home School District, another small district, also saw declines in performances in some grades and increases in others, but overall saw positive scores.
Notably, third graders finished with a score of 94% approaching grade level in reading and 100% in Math. Fourth graders declined from a similar performance last year to 64% approaching grade level in reading and 71% in math.
Attempts by the Victoria Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.
Moulton ISD
Moulton School District results were mixed. Fifth and eighth graders beat state averages across the board and had over 90% scoring approaches grade level in most subjects.
Science was the exception, with 77% of fifth graders having approaches grade level and eighth graders having 81%.
Two grades with notable struggles were third and fourth graders with 65% and 60%, respectively, finishing with approaches grade level.
Attempts by the Victoria Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.
Ezzell ISD
Ezzell School District had 100% of grades 3-6 with approaches grade level or better in reading and mathematics. Some 92% of seventh graders had approaches grade levels or better in the same subjects.
Notable issues were eighth graders who, across all four of their tested subjects, finished 70% or lower at approaching grade levels. Only 50% of third graders test in science finished with the same level.
Attempts by the Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.