The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management reported two new recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday.

No new confirmed cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 621 591 5
DeWitt 845 717 35
Goliad 157 149 3
Jackson 507 479 7
Lavaca 700 673 8
Matagorda 946 764 39
Refugio 273 249 10
Victoria 3,881 3,684 72
Wharton 1,279 906 28
9-County total 9,209 8,212 207
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
