The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management reported two new recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday.
No new confirmed cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|621
|591
|5
|DeWitt
|845
|717
|35
|Goliad
|157
|149
|3
|Jackson
|507
|479
|7
|Lavaca
|700
|673
|8
|Matagorda
|946
|764
|39
|Refugio
|273
|249
|10
|Victoria
|3,881
|3,684
|72
|Wharton
|1,279
|906
|28
|9-County total
|9,209
|8,212
|207
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
