The Victoria Art League has a new president.

Nathan Rodriquez resigned after 10 months as president of the nonprofit organization in January, saying his schedule wouldn’t allow him to continue in the position.

Alana Sharp was chosen as his successor.

“The new year came around with some new changes,” Rodriquez said. “Things were just picking up speed for all of us, and I was concerned I was not going to be able to commit as much time to the art league as I’d like to in the coming year. I didn’t know if I’d be able to take care of business for the group as I had in the previous year.”

Rodriquez works for the Victoria Housing Authority and was an artist for the crosswalks project and the downtown window painting project during the Christmas season.

The Victoria Art League’s mission, according to Explore Victoria, is to provide opportunities for creation, exhibition, education and appreciation of visual art for children and adults in the Crossroads area.

The league offers a variety of activities for all ages and levels, from beginner to professional. Monthly meetings and demonstrations are available to members and guests. Ongoing classes, workshops, and community outreach programs are also available.

Sharp, the new president, will be one of a handful of artists guiding children during a spring break camp this week.