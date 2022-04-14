For Victoria resident Joshua Vega, 36, art is something that he simply must do.
That compulsion has driven him since he was young and has led him to being commissioned to paint the crosswalks along Main Street in downtown Victoria.
The Crosswalk Art Project is set to begin and finish in August and will cover eight crosswalks. The proposed art ranges from books on a crosswalk near the Victoria Public Library to iconography of Martín De Leon on a crosswalk near DeLeon Plaza.
The project’s goal is to add something that brings more eyes and traffic to downtown Victoria ahead of the city’s bicentennial in 2024 and, hopefully, encourage safety, said Danielle Williams, Victoria’s economic development director.
As for Vega, the aim is to leave his mark on the city in which he grew up and to spark opportunities for other artists, he said.
“I paint for the freedom of painting,” Vega said. “I have to paint. That’s why I have a cabin behind my house.”
Since age 10, Vega has had a passion for art and expressing himself, including painting graffiti on abandoned buildings when he was younger.
There were many days when Vega, while working on a piece, would have to hide in the tall grass as police looked for the artist who tagged the walls he worked on. He said he had to run from police and in one instance hide in a trash can.
Once, he showed his father some of his work, and he would tell him to be careful, Vega said.
Over time, he would develop his own art style, which could be described as similar to comic book styles with its clean, bold black lines and bright colors.
After high school, he would get away from graffiti and moved toward concept art with portraits, custom sneakers and restoring sneakers. But he would quickly become bored of it because as an artist he doesn’t like his vision to be controlled, he said.
He would move on to doing free art under the name Free Art Victoria. He would post his art on social media, telling anyone who found it they could have it.
Eventually, these efforts would lead to gaining attention through networking and people reaching out for public art projects.
One of these projects includes the “I love you to Peaches” mural at Peaches and Tortillas, a downtown Victoria boutique, he said.
For the last three years, he’s wanted to do the crosswalk art project and pitched it to the city. But it was a pipe dream until he met Williams, who was on board and wanted to make it happen as part of her efforts drawing businesses, eyes and traffic to downtown Victoria.
“It will probably be the biggest project I’ll ever do,” Vega said. “I’ve always wanted to paint downtown Victoria, but I didn’t want to do something that wasn’t useful to the public.”
Vega has fallen in love with public art and does it not for his own personal attention, but for others to take notice of the beauty of the community around them, he said.
“A lot of it is almost a bingo card for me,” Vega said, regarding the public art projects he’s done as he’s checked off things he wants to do.
Vega hopes to one day do murals for Citizen Medical Center, a large-scale project that is super visible, and every elementary school in Victoria with the help of students at those schools.
Although he wants artists to be inspired to look for opportunities, he doesn’t want them following in his footsteps out of fear he is taking opportunities from others because he does it for free, he said.
On the crosswalks, Vega will be working with a team he’s put together of two other artists — Victoria resident Nathan Rodriguez, 25, and another artist to be determined, he said.
This is because the special plastic-based paint needed for the crosswalks dries quickly, so it takes multiple people to make sure everything is done before it dries, Williams said.
The project will take 10 days in August to finish the eight crosswalks, said David Faskas, Victoria Fine Arts Association president. The association has partnered with the city on the project.
“It’s a really unique idea, and it’s something we thought would be great to bring in and support more of the arts in Victoria,” Faskas said.
The current projected cost of the project is a little over $8,000 and the fine arts association is selling sponsorships to fund it, he said. Those who sponsor the project would get a brick bearing their name that would replace one in downtown sidewalks, he said.
Downtown is accepting the arts and being open to these unique ideas is great for the city, he said.
“We’ve got to support those unique ideas and support the fine arts and all of our nonprofits for a growing thriving city,” Faskas said. “That’s what makes people want to come here. I love how much we’re growing downtown.”
