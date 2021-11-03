Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.