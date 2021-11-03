William Tally, 12, of Trinity Episcopal School, deliberates with other members of the jury Wednesday during a mock trial at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. The trial is based on a fictional 17-year-old suspected of driving intoxicated.
Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, of Trinity Episcopal School, puts hand to his forehead during a mock trial Wednesday at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. Gunner played a 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Taylor Johnson, a fictional 17-year-old accused of driving his new, “super fast” Red Ford Mustang while intoxicated after leaving a party, stood trial Wednesday.
Johnson was portrayed by Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, who brought the character to life in the Victoria City Municipal Courtroom on Wednesday. The Trinity Episcopal School student solemnly walked and took a seat to face his peers, who were the judge, jury and prosecutors.
“Is the state ready?” said Megan Carson, 13, the judge presiding over the case. “Is the defense ready?”
Carson and Schuckenbrock were among dozens of Trinity Episcopal School students to take part in two mock trials hosted by the Victoria Municipal Court and Municipal Judge Vanessa Heinold, who started the program six years ago.
The program, which Heinold said was inspired by her time in law school participating in mock trials, began as a way to provide students with real-life experience in a courtroom setting, critical thinking skills and exposure to the criminal justice system. The lessons learned during the lead-up to the mock trial, she said, are many. She hopes to expand the program to other schools.
Over the month-long program, students learn general legal terms, courtroom decorum and the roles of judges, prosecutors and attorneys while working on their lines of questioning. They also heard from professionals who work in the criminal justice system. For this case, since alcohol was involved, Heinold brought vision-impairing glasses for students, so they could see how alcohol changes their perspective. Other cases have involved distracted driving, seat belt safety and other traffic-related offenses.
Trinity history teacher Katrina Pogue said the program is a great tool to teach students about the consequences of distracted, intoxicated or influenced driving since the students are just years away from driving age.
“Starting these conversations early and showing what could happen is an excellent deterrent,” she said.
The mock trial often sparks healthy competition and debate among her students, she said. That was on display as the jury began deliberating Johnson’s culpability.
After hearing testimony from their peers — which included a 15-year veteran police officer with experience in conducting sobriety tests, friends of the defendant and a neighbor who first called the police — the students could not decide whether Johnson was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
During deliberations behind closed doors, the students expressed their feelings about the case. Some thought, as the defense argued, the Ford Mustang that Johnson was driving may have been too fast for him to control, causing him to swerve and appear intoxicated, and that he failed the sobriety test because of nerves. Conversely, some students thought, as the prosecutors argued, that the fictional 17-year-old was guilty because his telling of events — as well as those of his friends — didn’t hold up to scrutiny.
Ultimately, the result in both trials was a hung jury.
“What makes these cases interesting is there are facts that help and hurt both sides ... it can be tough,” Heinold said to the students afterward. “But, no worries. You all did great.”
William Tally, 12, of Trinity Episcopal School, deliberates with other members of the jury Wednesday during a mock trial at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. The trial is based on a fictional 17-year-old suspected of driving intoxicated.
Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, of Trinity Episcopal School, puts hand to his forehead during a mock trial Wednesday at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. Gunner played a 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Students from Trinity Episcopal School participated in a mock trial Wednesday at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. The case revolved around a fictional 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
William Tally, 12, of Trinity Episcopal School, deliberates with other members of the jury Wednesday during a mock trial at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. The trial is based on a fictional 17-year-old suspected of driving intoxicated.
Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, of Trinity Episcopal School, puts hand to his forehead during a mock trial Wednesday at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. Gunner played a 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
One of the participants, Cooper Preiss, 13, said he learned that every detail is important in a case. He even began mulling a future career as an attorney.
“It was incredibly fun,” he said. “I am definitely considering this as a job now.”
Students from Nazareth Academy will take part in the program in December, said Heinold, who also hopes to expand the program to public schools in Victoria. For her, the lessons learned in the courtroom can make a significant difference in young people’s lives.
“We’ve had kids that want to be attorneys after they take part. Some say they appreciate the opportunity to practice public speaking,” the judge said. “There are many valuable lessons to be learned here.”
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.