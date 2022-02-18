The state’s littlest officer was sworn in at a Victoria ceremony Friday.
As he raised his right hand, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, standing at just 4 feet, 2 inches, took his oath in front of Police Chief Robert Arredondo Jr. at the Victoria County Courthouse to become the newest honorary peace officer for several law enforcement organizations in Victoria and Victoria County.
He now serves as honorary Victoria Police Department officer, Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputy, Victoria Fire Department fire marshal, Victoria College Police Department officer, Victoria County constable and Victoria County District Attorney's Office investigator.
DJ, who is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, originally set out with a goal of being sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies, but the number now has reached at least 230, his father Theodis Daniel said.
“This one was 'winner winner, chicken dinner,'” said the 10-year-old about the swearing in ceremony in Victoria. “It was the best one I ever had.”
His first order of business as a peace officer?
“First, I’m going to go eat,” DJ said.
Standing in the Victoria County Courthouse, the Houston resident cracked jokes in front of the dozens of witnesses who were there along with representatives of local law enforcement.
After taking the oath, applause broke out, and DJ proudly grinned as he looked around the room.
“Even in his own battle, he still remembers Abigail, and Abigail was close to Victoria, too,” Arredondo said. “He learned of her story, and that’s where he got his inspiration. This kid, even though he’s battling for his own life, he felt the need to include her and make this all about her. He’s a fantastic role model for kids his age.”
Abigail Arias, of Freeport, was 7 when she died in 2019 from an incurable type of cancer. She was made an honorary officer by the Freeport Police Department and gained recognition for her support of law enforcement officers.
Like Abigail, DJ has longed to become a law enforcement officer, his father said.
His son’s love for law enforcement began during Hurricane Harvey when three Houston police officers helped them when they lost their home, Daniel said. As residents scattered to grab what they could, an exodus of displaced residents made their way to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. There, residents, along with Daniel and his children, found a reprieve from the flood.
“Once those three officers made that everlasting first impression, that just kind of stuck on him,” Daniel said.
In September 2018, DJ was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma grade III, a disease that affects the central nervous system. It's often the result of having a cancerous tumor in the base of the brain.
DJ's cancer has taken a turn and become metastatic, which is when cancer cells begin to spread to other parts of the body.
DJ has undergone 11 surgeries among a number of different medical procedures, which include having to replace the lenses in his eyes because of advanced cataracts, his father said.
“This Devarjaye has changed 11 times. He’d just come with a new personality and what has emerged is the new Devarjaye with the jokes and laughs. He says the corniest things in the world,” Daniel said. “He doesn’t let it slow him down.”
As a disabled veteran, Daniel’s first instinct was to shut off his feelings, he said. The single father of three children said he went through a long stage of disbelief and momentarily lost his faith.
“I couldn’t understand why (God) would punish a child,” Daniel said. “He hasn’t done anything wrong. This is not the way it’s supposed to be. I could have sworn that the order was that when you have a child, the child is supposed to bury the parent, not the other way around.”
One of the hardest parts was sitting down to have an honest conversation with his son about the future, he said.
“I sat him down, and I told him what was going on and what could possibly happen and he told me, ‘Well, I’m not worried about it. God said I was one of his angels, and he said I got wings on my back,’” his father said.
After going through a period of reflection and acceptance, Daniel said he viewed it as a blessing instead of a tragedy. He began to see how his son still viewed the world through his constant happiness and optimism.
“There’s a lot of great things coming out of Devarjaye. He’s pretty much bringing light to the whole world. A lot of us forgot how to care for one another, love life and appreciate each other,” Daniel said. “He’s also closing the gap between the community and law enforcement to let people know that law enforcement are human beings, and they do a lot of great things.”
Daniel describes his son as a jokester who is always ready with a quiver of jokes. But he's also respectful.
DJ will come into a room and shake every person’s hand because of his upbringing.
“He likes to make people feel good. If you come into a room, he’ll work that room,” Daniel said. “That’s his natural talent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.