Josh Elkins is no stranger to the hog industry — having judged the animals at livestock shows for about 20 years. But he’s never been called to judge a show in quite the same manner as he was to judge the Victoria Livestock Show.
Less than 24 hours before the kids would be showing their hogs and after the show’s original judge had to drop out, Elkins, of Franklin, received the call asking him to judge the livestock show.
Elkins was at the show Wednesday classifying hogs into different breeds, but by that evening he was well on his way to San Antonio for a show there.
“They called me and asked me if I could come back because I judge a bunch of shows,” Elkins said. “I was about 10 miles from San Antonio.”
Elkins, who estimated he judges 30-40 shows a year, said he’s never gotten the call to a show this late. Elkins wasn’t going to turn down the chance to judge, though, and after spending the night in San Antonio he was on the road back to Victoria by 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
At the end of the day, the livestock show isn’t about the hogs, it’s about the kids, Elkins said.
“The hogs are a vehicle for these kids, that’s all they are,” he said. “They’re a vehicle to teach them to have some responsibility, have some work ethic.”
He said he hopes to show the kids competing that showing hogs isn’t strictly about showing hogs, and the experiences of spending time with family and friends at shows is just as valuable.
“It’s been an honor,” Elkins said. “It’s been a privilege. I’m glad you called me last night and asked me to come.”
One person who may also be glad Elkins was called to the livestock was Cody Robles Jr., 11, of Bloomington.
In January, Robles said his “challenge is winning grand,” and just after noon Thursday, Elkins identified Robles and his Hampshire pig as the show’s grand champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.