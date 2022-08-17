For almost a year, the question of which books are appropriate and which aren't for the Victoria Public Library has been a subject of debate. Some of these books deal with children or young adults confronting issues of sexuality and gender identity.
The tension surrounding these books hit a fever pitch Tuesday night as the Victoria City Council discussed options on what to do regarding children and young adults' access to these books.
Residents, both for and against censoring these books among others on a list of books brought to city and county governments, expressed their opinions.
However, through it all, a woman in a pink top, navy pantsuit and flat shoes listened before she would be the last person to comment before the city council on the issue Tuesday.
This is Eliska Smigma, a Victoria resident, a Devereux Advance Behavioral Health IT support employee and a transgender woman, and it would take years of self-discovery to get to this point where she was confident enough in herself to stand up for access to books that she wishes were available to her when she was a child.
Smigma, from as early as 4 years old, knew she wasn't the same gender as what was expected from her sex growing up in the Crossroads, she said.
In the mid-80s, growing up in Goliad, Smigma's mom sent her and her brother to a day care that segregated the boys and girls when it came to activities. Smigma and her brother played with action figures and games, such as Cowboys and Indians or basketball while at the day care.
"While those things were fun, I always felt that when the separation occurred and the groups were split up I would always feel I should be with (the girls) group," she said. "That's where I feel I should be. So day care wasn't really fun for me as I would come home crying saying, 'Mom I want to be a girl! I want to be a girl!'"
Smigma's mom being a young mother in the middle of the AIDS crisis would "fuss" away her differences, Smigma said.
"It was never explained away, but it was just 'no you're a boy,'" she said. "After hearing that, I balked about my feelings of feeling I was a girl. I just kind of suppressed it, and for years and years, it was always in the back of my mind."
Growing up was difficult for Smigma. She was constantly bullied for how she carried herself and who she identified as, she said.
She watched movies and TV shows and constantly found herself identifying with the female characters on-screen.
At the time, nobody was talking about transgender issues, and any examples in media portrayed transgender people negatively as some sort of "other" or a joke, such as an episode of "Friends," where the character Chandler's dad transitioned, she said.
"Those were the only examples of trans people I had, and I internalized that as something I had to hide for self-preservation," Smigma said. "It was tough."
It wouldn't be until high school and college that she would start trying to express herself through feminine colors in the clothes she would wear, Smigma said.
She still expressed her identity by wearing feminine-colored socks and undershirts with whatever clothing was expected of her as someone born male, she said.
"It was my way of peacocking so to speak," Smigma said. "That there was the really special side of me I couldn't show, but was still a part of me."
Smigma graduated from Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria, got married and began a career in IT where she eventually was hired to work for Devereux Advance Behavioral Health where she got to meet Behavioral Health Counselor Stephanie Espinosa, who was working for Devereux at the time.
Smigma helped Espinosa with her computer from time to time and would have lunch with her where they often talked about each other's days or what was going on in each other's lives, as all friends do.
However, one day, in 2020, Espinosa suggested to Smigma that she might be trans and that she should look into it as a possibility.
"In our conversations, she told of all the things she was dealing with, and I just suggested it a possibility," Espinosa said.
That same day Smigma went home where she got into an argument with her then-wife over what was bothering her. After being pressed, she shouted "I think I'm trans," to her wife.
At that point, everything sort of clicked for both her and her wife, Smigma said.
Soon after, Smigma and her wife dissolved their marriage and remain good friends to this day, she said.
Smigma would soon be living openly trans and began her medical transition in December 2020.
"I'm just happy she's living as her true self now," Espinosa said, noting that many of the gender identity issues that people struggle with come from not being able to express themselves, she said.
For transgender children and youth, family and community support makes all the difference, according to a fact sheet from Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
"While research has repeatedly found that transgender children experience mental health problems, including suicidality, at high rates, a recent study found that transgender children whose families affirmed their gender identity were as psychologically healthy as their non-transgender peers," the fact sheet said.
In 2021, a child called Smigma ma'am while she was getting coffee. She has been living off that high ever since, she said.
"I love this place," Smigma said. "Victoria is really special to me, and being trans in Victoria is a trip."
She's been propositioned, called names, and even her mother calls her by the wrong gendered name and refuses to be seen in public with her, she said.
Despite how all that may have hurt and the politics of those in the area who try to dismiss hers and others' existence, she still loves the community she is a part of, Smigma said.
At the council meeting, Smigma said she wished the children's books discussed as possibly being censored for discussing transgender identity were around when she was a kid as it would have saved her a lifetime of struggle and would have given her comfort that there were other people like her going through the same thing.
"We just want to live our lives just like everybody else," she said previously.
To those who are struggling with their gender identity, Smiga said they are special, and parents shouldn't be afraid to let their children express it.
"You aren't alone," Smigma said. "Don't let anyone tell you who you are. It's OK to be different."
