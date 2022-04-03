Local artist Toni Ross pulled a set of dolls out of a simple cardboard box, and each one was simultaneously creepier and cuter than the last.
A Harley Quinn doll was covered in precise, hand painted tattoos. Frank the Rabbit’s unsettling face from “Donnie Darko” was brought to spectacular life with clay polymer, and the burns riddling Freddy Krueger’s face had a horrific realism created by a simple hot glue gun.
The dolls weren’t store bought, either. Ross, , 50, of Victoria, custom made each one.
“I am big on the details,” she said. “I research what their eye color is. Do they have a tattoo? I just try to get as detailed as possible.”
Ross is gaining a following online by repurposing inherently creepy baby dolls and transforming them into detailed depictions of villains and antiheroes.
Ross has sold her dolls through her store, The Salty Selkie Designs, since she first started making them late last year, she said. She’s already developed a following that crosses both state and continental lines. Now, she’s able to focus on her art while spending more time at home with her family.
The artistic venture began in October when Ross made a set of dolls for Halloween decorations and shared it to a do-it-yourself decoration group on Facebook, she said. Among the original set of dolls was Beetlejuice, Freddy Kreuger, Jason Vorhees and Pennywise the Clown.
“I shared it, and all of a sudden my little business paper that I’ve just been doing craft shows has thousands of people tracking it,” Ross said. “I ended up getting some custom orders, and now I have over 30 different (dolls) with at least 10 new ones coming down the pipe.”
While villains are what she’s become known for, Ross is more than willing to branch out.
“It doesn’t have to be a villain, I’ll do whatever you want,” she said. “I started out with villains because it was October and it just kind of stuck.”
Each doll Ross crafts is made to order, she said.
“Everything I do is custom order,” she said. “I don’t make anything and then have it just sitting there.”
To order a doll, Ross said it was as simple as sending a request to her on her store’s Facebook page.
The dolls have humble origins, beginning their lives as plain, plastic toys with blank expressions, but Ross uses paint and other tools to bring out their villainous sides. For some characters a fresh coat of detailed does the job, but for others things can get more intense.
The titular monster from the 1993 creature feature “Leprechaun” has hot glue spread across its face to give its skin a wrinkled, horrific look, and its head is topped with bright orange yarn to create its unruly mane of hair.
The Leatherface doll face is covered with a blood-splattered mask Ross created, and an equally bloody apron is draped over its torso. To top it off, the doll comes complete with a chainsaw made from clay polymer.
Like Leatherface, many of the dolls come with accessories that are essential to their character. Harley Quinn has a baseball bat. Ghostface from “Scream” comes with a cordless phone and a bloody knife, and Pennywise the Clown from “It” comes complete with the paper boat belonging to the ill-fated Georgie Denbrough.
The dolls have a dedicated following, Ross said. She’s shipped them overseas to England, and one customer in New York City is buying multiple Freddy Krueger dolls for their “Nightmare on Elm Street” themed food truck.
Ross doesn’t think the following is strictly due to the dolls’ quality, but how she treats her customers as well. She said that when one customer informed her their doll had been scratched upon arrival, she individually packaged squirts of paint in plastic bags and mailed them to the customer so they could use it to touch up the damaged portions.
Now that she’s working on the dolls full time, Ross said she’s enjoying spending time at home with her family.
With a smile, Ross recounted her morning spent with her husband.
“We’re sitting back to back,” she said. “We’ve both got our own tables, and he’s sculpting and I’m sculpting, and we sit there and just work. Then, ‘Hey, look at this! What do you think?’ And it’s just fun. It’s wonderful, peaceful, relaxed. When I dream of a perfect day, it’s getting together and making art with my husband.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.