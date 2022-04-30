Rob Knight, 37, co-owner of Victoria’s Reformed Man, draped a towel across Eliot Orsak’s shoulders. Orsak, 59, sat in a classic-style barber chair with a red leather seat, enjoying the experience as Knight applied a layer of warm lather to the back of his neck. Knight took out a straight razor and, with delicate precision, glided it across Orsak’s skin, cleaning up his neckline after his haircut.
This was the sort of experience Orsak said he looked for in a barber.
“I just want to be able to relax and chill,” Orsak said.
Once Orsak’s neck was shaven, Knight spritzed the back of his head with an aftershave and rubbed it into his scalp. He lifted the apron off of his customer and completed the haircut experience by offering Orsak a complimentary soda.
“We’re very customer experience minded, if you will,” Knight said.
Reformed Man offers classic barber shop services to the Crossroads, carving out a niche in the experience-based economy.
Reformed Man’s barber services can be described as classic with a modern spin, co-owner Creed Galbraith said. For Galbraith and Knight, the experience and relationship with the barber shop is almost more important than the haircut itself, Galbraith said.
A number of industries such as barber shops could move toward and utilize effectively the model of providing experiences on top of services, said Lindsay Young, director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Houston-Victoria.
“Rob and I didn’t get into this because we like haircuts, per se,” Galbraith said. “We got into it because we wanted to create an experience.”
At Reformed Man, the “quick haircut model” isn’t something they do, Galbraith said.
“Our spots are at and we’ll probably always stay at at least 45 minutes to be able to spend a little more time with (clients) and do a few more things,” he said.
That extra time and those extra services translate into things like their premium cut service, where they provide a scalp massage with moisturizer, a haircut, a beard line up, eyebrow and ear trim and a neck shave. There’s also the premium beard service where customers are treated to a dry beard wash, hot towel wrap, a blow dry, a beard trim and razor line up and a cold towel and aftershave finish, as well as as a premium shave service that includes a warm lather, a hot towel wrap, a straight razor shave and a cold towel and aftershave finish.
A haircut at Reformed Man involves a lot more than just taking out the clippers and doing a fade, “so yeah, we need a little more time,” Galbraith said.
Those extra-mile services are attracting customers to the shop, too, Knight said. One recent customer “saw one of our Facebook ads about beards and the shaves, came from an hour away and was raving about it the whole time.”
One experience Reformed Man hopes to offer is a repaired client-barber relationship, Galbraith said.
Galbraith would like the shop to be like old school community barber shops, “where dudes used to just go and hang out,” he said. One story that sticks in his head came from one of his clients, who said that his father used to take him to the barber shop three times a week and never even got a haircut. Instead, they would simply sit around and talk about things like fishing or sports.
Experience economy
Experiences have become the predominant economic offering, said B. Joseph Pine II, a management advisor to Fortune 500 companies, in a talk with the Harvard Business Review. Pine coined the term “experience economy” in 1998.
Experiences are memorable events that engage individuals in personal ways.
“Companies need to go beyond the goods and services to staging experiences for their each one of their individual customers,” he said.
Many customers today are not looking to just buy a shirt or get a haircut, Young said, but are instead looking for a shopping or service experience that is enhanced.
“It’s like customer service on steroids,” she said. “You’re leaving them with a feeling that is more than, ‘I received a service.’”
Pine said that the currency of experiences is not money, but time, and that businesses should “design the time customers” spend with them.
Smaller, newer companies like Reformed Man are at an advantage in the experience economy because they can tailor their business toward experiences from the company’s birth, Pine said.
The future
For now, Knight and Galbraith operate Reformed Man out of Victoria’s Hair by Fred.
There, they are learning under Fred Trevino, Rosie Trevino and Charles Placker. Fred Trevino and Placker have been barbers in the area since the 1960s, and are approaching retirement, Galbraith said.
“They were looking for some younger people to come in that they could pass their clients to whenever they retire,” he said. “People that they could trust.”
When that day comes, Galbraith said, they hope to move a larger shop where they can up the ante on the customer experience.
Their vision involves eight-10 barbers, pool tables, a full bar with complimentary beverages for the clients and even an outside area where people can go to enjoy a cigar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.