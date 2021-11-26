Ernette Andrae has long followed the Instagram page for Peaches and Tortilla, a popular boutique near Downtown Victoria. On Friday, she got her long-awaited chance to see the store in person.
“I fell in love with the products on Instagram and have wanted to make a trip down here to see if for some time,” she said. Andrae, who was visiting friends and family in Port O’Connor this week, is from Brock, a small town west of Fort Worth. “It has been well worth the trip.”
Instead of shopping at big-box retailers on Black Friday for the upcoming holidays, dozens went to small businesses in Victoria, supporting local entrepreneurs at a time when supply chain crunches, higher prices for gas and food, and labor shortages have plagued many large retailers.
While some retailers saw shorter lines of shoppers waiting outside early in the morning in the wake of the pandemic, small business owners reported steady sales. At Texian Books, also in Downtown Victoria, Madeline Madden said she was initially unsure how many potential shoppers would come in.
However, as the day went on, she said she was “pleasantly surprised” with the number of people coming in to browse their selection of books, make purchases and have a cup of coffee.
“It has been great,” she said Friday afternoon near closing time. “A lot of places have been closed downtown today, but we have still had people pop in to check something out.”
For Peaches and Tortilla, Friday was very busy, said owner Lascena Simmons. Many people perused the shop, 503 W. Stayton Ave., as Simmons and her employee, Allison Drane, greeted customers, straightened out displays and stocked new products.
“There has been very little downtime today,” said Drane, of Cuero. “There have only been a few times where there was no one in here.”
Simmons said she was happy to see so many people on Friday, as she figured most people would be at the bigger retailers. She credits the turnout to the unique selection of products — some of which are sourced from local entrepreneurs and crafters — that she said can’t be found elsewhere.
“There is a certain personal touch that comes with gifting something handmade or locally made to someone. The big TVs and electronics are great, but a Christmas ornament made by a local mom, let’s say, is something else,” she said. “It is just more meaningful, I think.”
Another boutique in Downtown Victoria, Santa Rita Market, was closed on Friday. Since opening in June, the shop at 107 W. Santa Rosa St. has peddled in products “with a fun eclectic Latin vibe,” said co-owner Krystin Ortiz.
Rather than be open on Black Friday, the store will be hosting a special event for Small Business Saturday, which is held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ortiz said many products will be on sale as customers will be invited to partake in a mimosas bar.
“It will be a great time to come out and support local businesses,” she said. Like Peaches and Tortilla, Santa Rita Market sources many of its products from craftswomen in the Crossroads. “We have tons of items that make the perfect Christmas present. We hope people come check us out.”
Simmons said Peaches and Tortilla will hold a “stuff your stocking” event on Saturday, where customers can purchase a stocking to fill with items from the shop for a flat fee.
“This is the best time of year for shopping and we are honored so many people are spending their time with us and other local businesses,” Simmons said. “Supporting local is always the way to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.