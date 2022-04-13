Madisyn Cortez has been around cheer since she was 4 years old.
The El Campo senior has spent all 13 years at Full Force in Victoria and El Campo.
It didn’t dawn on her that collegiate cheer would be an option until roughly two years ago. She had seen past Full Force cheerleaders move on to college and she realized that could be her destiny, as well.
A month ago, Cortez realized that dream alongside her teammates Desi Flessner, Hayden Hammack, Levi Stringham and Kendall Pozzi. All five made their college plans official by committing to Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston State University, Blinn College and Texas State University, respectively.
Hammack and Stringham will both cheer at Blinn in Brenham.
“It makes me feel good for myself, but also for my team, my gym and my coaches,” Cortez said. “I’m going out to prove that cheerleading is a big thing. Yes, we come from a small town and we started very small, but we’re going out to do big things.”
Terese O’Neal Tompkins, the owner of Full Force, remembers when all five started at Full Force.
It’s not a surprise to her that all five are set out for collegiate careers. Every year since she opened the gym in 2006, at least one cheerleader has gone on to the college ranks.
This is the most she's had move on to college in one group of seniors.
“This year has just been a really big crop of seniors that wanted to pursue that,” Tompkins said. “They just love the sport so much and they don’t want to give it up.”
How they got here
Earning a spot on a collegiate cheer team is different from a college football or basketball team.
There are no traditional letters of intent or scholarships, and cheerleaders hoping to make a squad straight out of high school must attend clinics as a way to showcase their ability.
Most of the time, a cheerleader must plan on attending that institution before they’re guaranteed a spot.
“You show up and show what you have,” said Pozzi, a senior at Victoria West. “If it’s someone they’re interested in, they ask you to send them more information on yourself and your ability. Then they decide if you’d be a good fit for the team or not.”
Hammack, a senior at Industrial, was having a hard time deciding on a school before settling on Blinn.
In the end, the junior college in the Brazos Valley proved to have better clinics, making his choice easy.
“I came to a point in my senior year that I just wanted to pick a school,” Hammack said. “Blinn just happened to keep beating everybody’s clinics. The atmosphere the other gyms and teams had, Blinn had it beat by far.”
Hammack and Stringham, a recent graduate of Calhoun, are excited they’ll have a familiar face around when they both start at Blinn.
“Meeting a lot of new people at Blinn will be very nerve-wracking,” Hammack said. “But having somebody like Levi around will obviously help so much just with familiarity and feeling like I’m back home.”
Plans and goals in college
Stringham plans to begin courses for a degree in kinesiology while hoping to help Blinn to more championships.
They won six consecutive NCA Small Coed National Championships from 2014 to 2019.
“I’m going to do my two years there and then move to a different college,” Stringham said. “Of course, I also want to win nationals, but focus on school.”
Flessner, a senior at Cuero, is planning to join the competitive nursing program at Sam Houston which admits roughly 90 students per year out of more than 350 applicants.
She feels her experience being pushed to excel on the mat will help her in her studies.
“My coaches have had a big impact on my life, pushing me to be a better athlete every day,” she said. “I was put on the first World (Championships) Team at Full Force and that really showed me that I am a talented athlete and have a high level of skill.”
Pozzi intends to be a business major at Texas State’s McCoy School of Business.
Cortez is hopeful she can go to Daytona with SFA in her first year while also balancing accounting classes.
“(Daytona) will always be a goal of mine,” Cortez said. “Academically, I just hope to be up in my class and not fall short on assignments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.