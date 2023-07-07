With the oppressive heat of summer firmly upon Victoria, it has presented challenges for lower-income residents. Among them is Elizabeth Bradbury, 61, who struggles with just a ceiling fan to get out of bed or cook because of how hot it gets in her home.
For the last three years, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry has helped people like Bradbury by giving away box fans to those they serve and restoring their faith in themselves and other.
Each day at VCAM, people line up as early as 7 a.m. to get whatever help they need to get by with services such as rental assistance, clothes, food and more, VCAM Executive Director Marc Hinojosa said. Overall, the ministry sees about 100 clients daily, with many needing fans to keep cool in the heat.
Last year, the ministry gave away about 300 box fans, and so far this year, they’ve given away more than 150, he said.
The box fans are available to previous ministry clients, with those who haven’t gotten a fan in previous years getting priority to spread the wealth, Hinojosa said.
With the Fourth of July holiday closing the ministry for the long weekend, the organization has seen record traffic, he said.
“We normally start (giving out box fans) in June, but with it getting so hot, we started a bit earlier,” Hinojosa said. “It’s really picked up speed in recent weeks.”
For Bradbury, a Victoria resident, the fans are a relief as she came into the ministry Thursday morning not only needing a fan but clean clothes and shoes as she walked into VCAM with nothing but socks on her feet.
Much like everyone else the ministry helps, she received aid from staff and volunteers alike.
Sandi Hogan, who helps the ministry as a job skills coach with G.R.A.C.E. Transitions Education Services, was one such person. She noticed Bradbury had only socks on her feet and promptly gave her a pair of white tennis shoes that fit like gloves before getting her the fan.
For Bradbury, it has been a struggle for her after being homeless for a period last year.
Code enforcement issues with her RV being in the backyard of her daughter’s residence caused her to be displaced, Bradbury said. Thankfully, she was allowed to stay in her pastor’s office for a few months while she got back on her feet.
According to a city ordinance, it is unlawful for any person to occupy a recreational vehicle for more than seven consecutive days at any location other than in an approved recreational vehicle park.
She eventually found housing and has been working to stabilize herself, but it has been challenging, and with the heat, she said it has been difficult to take care of herself.
Bradbury has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and with nothing but a ceiling fan, she struggles to breathe in the heat. It’s so bad that it prevents her from being able to cook and limits her ability to walk her dog regularly.
“I’m very blessed to be able to get (a box fan). I’ve been so long without one,” she said. “Last year, I was homeless, so I’m on my way up. I’m very grateful to be able to have a roof over my head now and I’m very grateful to be gaining some of my belongings back ... This is a real big deal because I’m coming back.”
To be able to help people like Bradbury and others is a blessing, Hogan said.
“The Bible says God cares about every detail of our lives,” she said. “We’re the hands and feet of Jesus. This is something that is in his word. When we serve these people, it is as if we are serving Christ himself.”