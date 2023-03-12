Within the Victoria Public Library, families and their children look for their next adventure every day.

However, near the library entrance in the Bronte Room on Saturday, the doors rattled open, inviting the families on an adventure to a library and many more destinations across time and space celebrating "Doctor Who" Day.

The event put on by Serendipity 2, a local "Doctor Who" and science fiction club, in partnership with the Victoria Public Library, invited people young and old into the TARDIS — a space and time machine on the inside and a British police box on the outside — and the world of the doctor.

Some were fans of the British sci-fi series that has been on the air for 60 years and featured 16 actors in the titular role and many actors portraying the Doctor's companion over the years. But most were families and children getting their first introduction to the character that has mastered time and space.

"The adventures, the stories, you get so many emotions going every which way," said Denise Hill, Serendipity 2 club founder. "You're going on the adventure with the doctor and you can go just about any place."

Hill, originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, started the club to share her fandom after moving to Victoria in 2019. The name Serendipity 2 is named after the club she began in Oklahoma.

Initially, the club started by just showing episodes of the show. However, Hill said no one showed up until she began to include activities for children to enjoy and make it more of a family affair.

The activities kids participate in include creating bookmarks, creating galaxies inside water bottles and more.

When Hill first started watching, the Doctor was portrayed by actor Tom Baker, with his long colorful scarf, curly hair and brim hat.

Baker has been her favorite doctor since and inspired a lifetime of fandom, she said.

In many ways, Saturday's event was about inspiring the next generation of fans, Hill said.

It was also about getting kids interested in STEM, which means Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, said Calvin Hill, Denise Hill's husband and Victoria College associate professor of physics.

Many of the episodes spark the minds of children and adults alike to ask questions of what science concepts are real and what science concepts are Hollywood magic, he said.

Whether it's the pyramids of Mars, a hospital in the distant future, an intergalactic cruise ship, or facing off with stone angels or carnivorous shadows, children watched in awe as the doctor flipped the levers for his next adventure and the TARDIS spun on to the next adventure.

Calvin Hill said he hopes the fandom inspires children to pursue a STEM career.

Victoria resident Christian Naranjo, 30, was at the event with her children, Elena Naranjo, 5, and William Naranjo, 7, who thoroughly enjoyed the activities.

Naranjo came to the library to get something to watch for them, but the event grabbed their attention.

She had been meaning to check out the series for a while, but after seeing it and how her kids responded, she plans to watch it with them in the near future.