As hospitals across the country are faced with labor challenges for nurses and other staff positions, hospitals in Victoria are upping their employee benefits to stay competitive.
DeTar Healthcare System and Citizens Medical Center have increased benefits to attract and retain employees. Employees are already starting to benefit from it.
The benefit increase comes at a time when many industries are struggling to recruit employees to fill vacant positions and facing issues such as burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected health institutions’ ability to retain staff.
Randall Walker, DeTar Healthcare System information technology director, is one such employee who is taking advantage of DeTar’s Pathways benefits program.
“It’s allowed me to progress in my career, especially at DeTar,” Walker said. “Being able to afford the schooling with the reimbursement has given me more opportunities with DeTar/CHS to move forward in my career.”
The benefits program, which was implemented this year through DeTar’s parent company Community Health Systems, is designed to help employees eliminate student debt faster, pursue professional development, and advance their careers.
This comes at a time in which the health care industry nationally is struggling with recruitment and retention with challenges that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, much like every other industry, according to the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment.
Recruitment and retention have both been affected because of the pandemic, said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson.
“As the need for critical care staff increased, hospitals around the country have faced recruiting and retention challenges, such as lucrative salaries offered to traveling nurses and state-funded contract positions that lured many nurses away from their local hospitals,” Barefield said. “We have a tremendous core team here, and we are implementing these enhanced benefits as one way to convey how important they are to us and to provide an attractive place to work where they can stay here in our community.”
DeTar’s benefits include a student loan repayment program that allows employees with student debt to consolidate their loans, reduce interest rates and benefit from employer-sponsored payments up to $20,000, according to a news release from DeTar Healthcare System.
The system’s up to $5,000 tuition reimbursement program has also been expanded to continuing education to any role within the hospital. Previously, it was limited to an employee’s current field. The Pathways program also establishes a reimbursement program for all required license and certification renewal for all job classifications for courses the hospital doesn’t already offer.
“DeTar’s most valuable asset is our team, and we are excited to roll out these new initiatives to assist our current and expanding workforce,” said Bernard Leger, DeTar’s CEO in the release. “The Pathways program represents a significant investment in our employees that will help ease the burden of current student debt and, in turn, allow them to concentrate on achieving their educational goals and future career success.”
The program is called pathways because it helps case manage employees from one end of their career to another, greatly helping with retention with the company, Tim Hingtgen, Community Health System CEO, said at the Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.
“We like what we’re seeing. It’s early on in the process,” Hingtgen said. “To be a health care operator in this environment, we have to make sure we are doing what’s best for our employees every day.”
While developing the program, Hingtgen focused primarily on nurses and clinicians, but it was expanded to included other positions. Walker, one of the early participants of the program, has already seen results from the program.
Walker started working at DeTar Health System in December 2019 as a systems administrator in the information technology department.
He was promoted to the director position in January and has started school. The benefits program has made pursuing his education much easier, he said.
Citizens Medical Center has also increased its benefits, offering increased base compensation, extra shift incentives and increased sign-on bonuses, said Sarah Austin, Citizens Medical Center human resources director.
“We value our employees and are committed to providing competitive pay and benefits,” Austin said.
Recruitment has been a challenge for Citizens during the pandemic as well in the current environment.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were lower graduation rates resulting in staff shortages in clinical areas such as nursing, respiratory therapy and laboratory,” Austin said. “We have also seen unprecedented wage pressures and challenges in keeping up with inflation. There were also fewer recruiting events available due to social distancing requirements.”
Citizens have been fortunate in regard to retention, as many long-time employees have remained committed to the hospital and its patients, she said.
“As a community-based hospital, employees experience an inclusive, team-based environment where local decision-making occurs versus a larger network hospital,” Austin said. “Our culture is unique and has provided a competitive advantage to recruiting.”
