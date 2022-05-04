Despite struggles with nurse burnout nationally and across the state, the two major hospitals in Victoria are holding strong in the face of the nursing labor challenge.

Both DeTar Healthcare Systems and Citizens Medical Center have launched programs to help nurses get through stressful periods caused by the pandemic, as similar burnout and fatigue has affected all medical workers the past two years.

"Stress has been a constant current throughout the virus' progression," Heidi Wolf, DeTar Healthcare's chief nursing officer, said. "As the need for critical care staff increased, hospitals around the country found that lucrative salaries offered to traveling nurses and state-funded contract positions lured many nurses away from local hospitals."

In response to the burnout crisis, DeTar has implemented new tools to recruit and retain staff, including working with a nurse recruiter to identify candidates and acquire commitments, a referral program for employees to recruit others and a relationship with Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria that enables them to recruit and meet their nursing needs locally.

DeTar will also offer additional benefits through its parent company, Community Health Systems, including aid with student debt, professional education and advancing individual health care careers.

"We are focused on creating a supportive environment for our workforce with a positive, service-oriented culture," she said.

Citizens Medical Center has remained strong staffing-wise through the pandemic, said Daniel Cano, Citizens' chief medical officer.

"The nursing field specifically has been really changed just in terms of the demands for nurses and there are so many opportunities for work, the pandemic has been busy for everyone," Cano said. "Just related to burnout, the stress of the job, yes it's felt by nurses, but it's really felt by everybody who works in health care, in and around health care here over the last few year."

The pandemic has been a rough time for everybody, particularly once things like "health care heroes," recognition faded away as the pandemic went on, he said.

"Here at Citizens I think we have an incredibly strong crew of nurses and all of our departments are strong," Cano Said.

Some of the nursing leaders at Citizens got together and started a program called "I Care For You," a play off the acronym used for Citizens' value statement, "Icare."

"They've worked with lots of stuff just working with each other, supporting each other, listening to each other and just being a shoulder to lean on," Cano said. "We've had some really tough times in these surges for sure, but our staff is incredibly resilient and I personally am really proud of all of the people we have here at Citizens."