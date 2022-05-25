Victoria school and local law enforcement officials said safety procedures are already in place, but there will be heightened awareness after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, after officials received a false report of mass casualties at Aloe Elementary School in southwest Victoria, the law enforcement response was quick due to heightened security after the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

In addition to already existing security measures, the Victoria Police Department has increased patrols in vehicles and on foot at all Victoria schools since Tuesday, according to Senior Police Officer David Brogger.

Chief Deputy Will Franklin said the Victoria County Sheriff's Office continuously trains deputies, and especially school resource officers, on procedures for handling active shooters. School resource officers or security guards are sent to district elementary schools as needed while secondary schools have resource officers and security guards on campus, the Victoria Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday to the Victoria Advocate.

Franklin said that security at Victoria schools is always heightened.

There has never been a mass shooting at a Victoria school.

The school district is monitoring the ongoing law enforcement investigations into the shooting in Uvalde to determine whether any changes to their security policies are necessary.

The district's schools already keep entrances secure through security cameras and by only manually allowing people past the campus’s entryway, which are in the final stages of being outfitted with two-way digital communication devices and badge readers. Schools also hold scheduled and unscheduled safety drills and training for teachers and students.

Victoria Christian School’s Administrator Catherine Key said their teachers are trained for active shooter situations and that the school also has a security system in place for checking in guests. Security efforts were heightened on the day after the shooting in Uvalde, Key said.

Kristy Nelson, the head of school at Trinity Episcopal School, said their security efforts stepped up after the 2017 shooting in Sutherland Springs. The school's security efforts include security cameras and a secured entryway, as well as getting training from local police and practicing intruder drills.

“This is what keeps me up at night,” Nelson said.

Principal Evelyn Korenek, of Nazareth Academy, said that the nearby location of the Victoria Police Department helps with their campus’s security. The school also installed a fence around parts of their campus early this school year and has a security protocol in place for checking visitors in.

“There’s no way you can guess at what’s going to happen,” Korenek said. “We’re each responsible for the security of the kids,” she added.