A new $5.6 billion oil refinery project in Bloomington has some Victoria County officials optimistic about the planned facility's potential to help the community prosper.

Officials with the Victoria County Commissioners Court, Bloomington Independent School District and Port of Victoria are welcoming the project and anticipating benefits to the Bloomington community.

Southern Rock Energy Partners, a company based in El Campo, plans to construct the first new large oil refinery in the U.S. in over 40 years. Construction is slated to begin next year, with operations going live in 2025, according to a tax break application. The plant will be managed by Prairie Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Southern Rock.

The planned refinery is expected to bring in over 400 jobs to Bloomington, according to tax documents from the local school district. Around 250,000 barrels of oil per day are expected to be processed once the refinery reaches full capacity.

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he is interested in following the facility's progress in the coming months and years.

"We'd be eager to accommodate this project," Zeller said. "It is in the preliminary stages, but I hope (Southern Rock) continues to see Victoria County as a feasible and favorable location."

When refining crude oil into gasoline, Southern Rock plans to use alternative methods meant to cut down on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Blue hydrogen would be consumed in the process, heating units producing warm water vapor instead of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur oxide,” according to a tax document.

Blue hydrogen is an element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and hot steam.

Mark Anglin, superintendent of Bloomington's school district, which helped Southern Rock finalize a 10-year property tax abatement in the community, said he is looking forward to welcoming a "carbon neutral" refinery.

"This would be a win for us," he said.

The revenue earned from the refinery's property taxes next year and beyond would benefit Bloomington Independent School District financially, Anglin said. The district collected $7.1 million in tax revenue during the 2021-22 school year, which was $300,000 less than initially projected.

"Average daily attendance factors in to the amount of money a district receives," Anglin said. "We had 716 students last year and we expected to have 740."

If the Bloomington refinery plans become reality, the local school district might use its new revenue source to increase its monthly operating budget support its academic programs and grow its welding, culinary arts and agriculture programs.

Anglin said he heard the proposed refinery would be located in the vicinity of the Victoria Barge Canal.

Port of Victoria Chairman Robby Burdge declined to comment on the exact location and other matters regarding the refinery, as negotiations with Southern Rock are still ongoing, he said.

"Any solid economic project in the are or at the port is always welcome," Burdge said in a statement. "Its sustainable impact ensures our community will continue to thrive."