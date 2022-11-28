If you google "Victoria makeup artist" chance are the first result to appear is "Mike Michael Pro Makeup Artist."
This is because independent makeup artist Mike Michael, 36, has spent years developing his reputation twice over through 16 years of experience and adversity, despite never dreaming of picking up a make-up brush.
Michael's journey to becoming a makeup artist began when he took a trip to New York in his teens and fell in love with the city. As soon as he became an adult he packed his bag and moved to the Big Apple, he said.
But he didn't have much of a plan. He ended up homeless bouncing from couch-to-couch, relying on the kindness of strangers.
"Thank God I didn't get murdered. I mean, it's something I don't want to recommend anybody doing. But I did that, and I made a lot of friends that way," Michael said recently in Victoria.
He kept busy looking for a job so he could have at least $100 in food stamps per month to help get by in New York City.
"I was applying everywhere. Nobody wanted to give me a job," he said.
Eventually, he met a woman with the Fashion Institute of Technology who invited him to the school to work some fashion management. She encouraged him to do some murals for people she knew for money, Michael said.
This led to a backstage makeup job where he fell in love with the craft while learning how to do makeup.
"I had never done makeup before and never had touched lipstick. Never nothing," Michael said. "If my mom even had found out that I was playing with makeup, she would have been like, 'what? Like, what are you doing playing with lipstick?'"
A Sephora recruiter eventually came by the theater in search of a new senior make up artist for the company's corporate headquarters. He was encouraged to apply even though he had less than a year of experience, he said.
His peers quickly saw he needed to learn more and paid for his education, Michael said. For the next 10 years, his career took off working with Sephora and doing various side jobs to make additional income.
One extra job was working late nights doing makeup at a gentlemen's club. His work there ended in the early mornings in time for him to go to his day job at Sephora.
"It just boomed. I was doing commercials. I was doing fashion shows. I was on a high rise, but then my mom got sick," Michael said.
Prior to Michael moving to New York, his mom already ha d health issues, but didn't let on there were problems because she still needed to work to pay her bills, he said.
His mother is in better health now, but when he got the call around six years ago, she was hospitalized suffering from complications from Lupus and diabetes, Michael said.
"So I had to leave (New York). Because I was like, Well, I'm either going to stay up here and become this huge celebrity makeup artist. Because I mean, it was in the makings, it was already there. Or, I stay up there and I just lose my mom," he said.
He came home to Victoria to help his mom with medical bills. Wit the move, he had to start rebuilding his reputation.
"As a male makeup artist, it was so tough. I can't even explain to you how hard it was to get people to understand that I am a professional makeup artist. I know what I'm doing," Michael said. "Even with tweets from like celebrities, and I would be like, Look, Ariana Grande tweeted me. I did her makeup. And they're like, 'OK, but you're a guy. Do you you really know what you're doing?' So I had to prove myself."
His business grew as he built a reputation through word of mouth between weddings, beauty pageants and various contests he's entered around the area, he said.
The momentum he was building was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year he's started to see a surge again, Michael said. Enough that he won best makeup artist or permanent cosmetics from the Victoria Advocate's 2022 Best of the Best.
For his clients having someone with Michael's experience has been invaluable.
Pageant Zone CEO Melody Kloss is one of those clients. She sends the girls she works with to Michael.
"He makes me a lot more reputable as I'm a coach and a mentor for girls and I help a lot of girls who don't have a lot of money, fundraiser money, to get their makeup done, to get their hair done for pageants because the Victoria pageants are scholarship pageants," Kloss, a former Miss Victoria, said. "So knowing that the money's going somewhere where they are going to look their best, and he truly cares about the girls, is super important, especially for me and the girls."
Despite his success, Michael doesn't forget where he came from. He volunteers his time with local nonprofits such as Christ's Kitchen and does public speaking engagements, speaking about his experience, Michael said.
"Having clients sit in my chair and talk about things I feel like I'm quite influential with a lot of people who live here," he said, noting how he tells his clients his story and how they react. "They're like I needed to hear that story. I needed to hear about that because I'm going through something like that or my kid is going through something like that."