Victoria and Victoria County governmental agencies participated Wednesday in a mock active-shooter drill at Howell Middle School to test their responses and ability to communicate with each other if there were ever to be such an incident in Victoria County.
This was the first inter-governmental agency active shooter drill since 2016, Rick McBrayer, Victoria emergency management coordinator, said. More than 250 participants across the agencies to come together and test their effectiveness working together in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting last year.
"We certainly hope and pray that nothing like that ever happens, but the reality is this is the world we live in. It's a threat that we're faced with, and we owe it to this community to have a coordinated effort prepared to help prevent things like that and to effectively respond to it," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. "I know the agencies here will look back at what went right, what opportunities for improvement there might be, but it was a very beneficial exercise."
The active shooter drill saw a lone gunman enter the school, with the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office responding at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Police Chief Chuck Young in a mock press conference regarding the drill. The agencies responded to the drill's emergency call within two minutes.
First responders entered the school quickly and found the active shooter deceased, Young said.
During the drill, three people, two teachers and the shooter, were declared dead at the scene, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.
The fire department arrived at about 9:20 a.m. with the first patient transported at 9:30 a.m., Fox said. In total, there were 11 patients treated from the event, with six being in critical condition and eight transported to local hospitals.
Of the eight hospitalized, seven were students, and one was a teacher, he said.
The campus immediately activated the district's emergency response protocols and evacuated the students, Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer said.
After the drill, first responder officials were happy with how quickly everyone responded to the incident.
The only thing people participating knew about the drill ahead of time was where and when the incident would happen, Young said.
"It was seamless. It wasn't a PD officer making a scene, waiting for his partners to get there or an SO guy, or vice versa," Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said. "They knew the mission and what they've got to do to stop the threat."
Each of the participating governmental agencies trains regularly for active shooter events independently, but the importance of an exercise like this is to test how well that training holds up when working together and to see what needs work, McBrayer said.
"You literally have agencies that are from the city and the county, both here representing their agencies and bringing that environment of togetherness. We don't see that in a lot of communities," McBrayer said. "The efforts are a testament to how wonderful the administration is at both the city and the county levels, where they can bring those staff together and say we're going to put any differences aside. We're going to make sure that we are ready to go and be prepared for a response to something of this magnitude within our schools or in our community."
Representatives from the City Council and the school district's board of trustees were also there, with Josephine Soliz, District 2 council member, and school board President Mike Mercer.
"Uvalde, it rocked us. I mean, it really affected us last year when that happened where the thought process starts that, 'Oh my gosh, if you can happen there, it can happen anywhere,'" Mercer said. "I know that this is not an easy undertaking. I know that this takes a lot of time away from what you're doing. But I'm eternally grateful to each and every single one of you for putting our the safety of our students and our staff in a primary position."
Soliz echoed Mercer's sentiments.
"I'd rather do a drill than a real scenario," she said.
The Office of Emergency Management will compile a report from the exercise, and it will be available to the public once finished, McBrayer said.
Marr expressed a desire to do joint drills like this biannually in the future, which McBrayer hopes will be possible in the future after the success of this exercise.