When Dr. Abbey Janssen, Frels Orthodontics orthodontist, finished her orthodontics residence at Texas A&M University to return to Victoria to help her hometown community with the structure of their teeth, the research she conducted those three years was the furthest thing from her mind.
However, after nine months on the job, Janssen's research on jaw development was recognized with the 2023 Harry Sicher Award, the second-highest national research award presented by the American Association of Orthodontists.
Over the last 300 years, the development of human jaws has changed dramatically, Janssen said. So much so that it couldn't be genetic changes.
"Our ancestor's jaws were much larger and have very different shapes and growth direction," Janssen said. "That's really too short of a time span to be attributed to genetic changes. So that leads us to believe that causes for that change are due to our environment."
Jaw muscle weakening is seen as the cause of that, but the why of the jaw muscle has been weakening and leading to smaller jaws was unknown, she said.
So in her research, she examined in mice the environmental effects of diet consistency of soft vs. hard food diets, with soft foods being things like processed foods and hard foods being things like steak.
“Mine was the first research project that has ever been able to show why are in and how muscle weakening in the jaws affects bone development,” Janssen said. “I think that's why it was so groundbreaking in the orthodontic field is because it's the first project that has been able to show the mechanism for why that muscle weakening has been able to shake the jaws.”
With the research results, orthodontists can look for possible development solutions to strengthen jaws, such as possibly chewing gum, that could prevent a need for intervention, she said.
"Before we start incorporating it, we need to do some more research to figure out if it is clinically significant for humans," Janssen said.
Orthodontics is more than just straightening people’s teeth, she said. To provide the best patient care, there needs to be a balance, which requires an understanding of what shapes the jaw.
For those close to Janssen, the award doesn’t come as much of a surprise.
During her residence, Dr. Larry Tadlock, Texas A&M University orthodontics department chair, served as her mentor throughout her research.
"Everything seems to surprise her, but no, it did not surprise me," Tadlock said. "She was, from the very beginning, an outstanding student. Extremely hard-working, extremely conscientious, extremely thoughtful and caring for her patients and she took the same attitude toward her research, so it didn't surprise me at all."
Throughout her education, Tadlock told Janssen that she was smarter than him, especially with how she learns concepts rather than strictly memorizing, he said.
"Because of that, it made her better and better," Tadlock said.
He said he hopes to one day get Janssen back up to Dallas to teach and research.
"She's a fantastic teacher, and she would be a fantastic faculty member," Tadlock said.
However, that will be a while as Janssen is enjoying her work as a practicing orthodontist in her community, she said.
Janssen comes from a family of medical professionals, and when she started her college career, she pursued a mathematics degree because she likes to solve puzzles.
That pathway was lacking for her, as she has an innate desire to help people, she said. From there, she would fall in love with dentistry and orthodontics, where each patient is someone she can help with a unique problem she can solve.
"Every patient I encounter. It's kind of like a giant puzzle and problem, finding that balance among the face, the jaws, the teeth and obtaining this patient a functional, stable and aesthetic result. So for each person, in order to give them the best treatment plan, I've got to figure out the best way to do that, taking into account all those things," Janssen said. "People may hear that I was a mathematician or studying mathematics and think that there's no relation between the two fields. But I disagree. I think that anyone who loves problem-solving puzzles would be attracted to it."
One day she may go back to teach and return to research, but for now, Janssen is happy helping fix people's smiles and jaws in the community she grew up in.
"I think getting to be with that person and see them transform not just with their smile, but you know, if they're at the stage where they're going from kids to adults, and I think that's so cool to be a part of that, that journey with them," Janssen said. "When you take braces off and see them smile. That's there's no greater joy, that's for sure."
She will present her research at the American Association of Orthodontists annual conference in Chicago in late April as part of receiving her award.