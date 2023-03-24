A month after a hazardous material train derailment in Ohio, local officials say they are prepared for a similar event.
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, had their lives turned upside when a Norfolk Southern Railway freight train transporting vinyl chloride derailed, affecting the local environment in the fallout.
While this derailment is states away, many hazardous materials are transported along the rail lines through Victoria and the Crossroads from the surrounding plants, making the area vulnerable to a similar incident. However, Victoria is prepared to respond to such accidents, one local emergency official said.
Every day the rail lines in the area, along with trucks, transport hazardous material, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Office of Emergency Management coordinator.
Most of these are crude oil from the refineries, but there are also petrochemical products and highly hazardous materials, such as ammonia, chlorin, sulfur-based items and more, McBrayer said.
A train with a car with hazardous materials derailed at the Bloomington Invista plant in August, according to a Federal Railroad Administration preliminary accident report. The brakeman, in control, while the conductor was dealing with other responsibilities at the depot, ran through a track switch derailing the locomotive and injuring one person.
The 51 railcars, including the car carrying hazardous materials, were fine, according to the report. The investigation into the accident yielded one positive drug test, but it was determined not to be a causal factor in the derailment.
One of the notable products produced at the Invista plant is adiponitrile, a polymer used to produce nylon, fibers and plastics used in automotive production, electronics and electrical connectors, according to Invista. However, it can produce toxic cyanide fumes when heated, according to the National Institute for Health.
Invista's response team handled the incident, but the county would have assisted if needed, McBrayer said.
A representative from Invista agreed, saying their emergency response team is prepared to handle a potential situation in the future.
"Those folks do a fantastic job on staying up to date with training associated to their specific chemicals and a variety of events that could occur out there. From shutdown procedures that they would have to do what we call ‘push the product into the ground,’ which means make it safe, all the way up to if they have a very large-scale event," McBrayer said. "All of those facilities have immersed response teams, and we work with them on a yearly basis."
From tabletop exercises, workshops, drills and more, they work collaboratively with local response teams, he said.
When it comes to the hazardous materials that go through Victoria, the office of emergency management, the people who respond to it and the companies that handle them are always making sure they a prepared if there is a derailment resulting in a spill along the Union Pacific rail lines, McBrayer said.
"Union Pacific shares the same goals as our customers and the communities we serve — to safely deliver every carload, said Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver in a statement. "We are enhancing training programs and re-emphasizing our safety culture through a joint effort with our union partners. We are also conducting root-cause analysis of incidents and engaging employees to help us identify action items to reduce the risk of injury or incident."
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said that an overheated wheel bearing contributed to the Ohio derailment, which derailed 32 cars, including 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials, five of which were carrying vinyl chloride.
The wayside defect detector sounded the alarm on the wheel bearing when it was 253 degrees over ambient temperature, according to the report. When the train came to a stop, the crew noticed fire and smoke.
Union Pacific has made significant investments in its own mechanical failure detection technology in recent years, leading to significant decreases in accidents.
"Technology is playing a pivotal role in helping us to reduce variability and risk," Tysver said. "One example is an advanced operating tool that calculates a train’s forces in real-time and allows a 24/7 expert operating team to monitor and make changes to train makeup or train handling instructions prior to departure."
This year, the Victoria area will do an updated commodity flow study, which is typically done every 10 years, McBrayer said. That study allows community partners that respond to these emergencies to know what materials are going through the area and plan accordingly.
This study — along with a placard system to identify the chemicals in an active situation — helps with the initial response, life saving measures and coordination with local hospitals, he said.
When something like the Ohio derailment happens, there will be shelter-in-place orders, evacuating people, protection of the environment and many other things that must be considered in a short time period, McBrayer said.
"I don't think you're ever ready for that level of complexity when you have that large-scale of an event. However, do we train and exercise for those things? Yes, absolutely. We work as a community to make sure that we've identified the chemicals that are coming through our communities, and we work with our hazmat crews. We even work with our external partners, the emergency response companies that come in, that these companies hire on," McBrayer said. "I'm sure as the years will go by, we'll get to learn from the lessons learned from (the East Palestine derailment), so we can better prepare our community members as well."