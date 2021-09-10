Joel Gomez, a retired fire engineer who organized the 9/11 stair climb, put his name tag on the memorial on Friday. On Saturday, which is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, he will travel to San Antonio to participate in a similar event.
Friday's ceremony, which was livestreamed and closed to the public due to rising COVID-19 cases, was hosted by the Victoria Fire Department and included officials from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, Victoria Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies.
The ceremony in Memorial Stadium Friday morning saw appearances from city and county officials as well as U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria. Some of the speakers recounted their experience on Sept. 11, 2001, and thanked local responders for their service.
To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Victoria Advocate will publish a special memorial edition Saturday. It will include stories about a U.S. Navy veteran's inspiration to serve after the attacks, how local residents were impacted, local veterans' reactions to the end of the war in Afghanistan, how 9/11 impacted Victoria's Muslim community and the historical significance of the day. Grab a newspaper or check back on Saturday to see those stories.
In her pocket, Ashley Strelec carried a name tag of a New York police officer who was killed 20 years ago during the 9/11 attacks. The name tag was that of Moria Smith — one of more than 400 first responders killed that day.
Gallery: 20th anniversary of 9/11 ceremony and stair climb
Photos from a ceremony held by local first responders to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony was followed by a stair climb, which saw participants honoring the more than 400 first responders who were killed during 9/11 by "finishing their climb."
