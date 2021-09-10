To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Victoria Advocate will publish a special memorial edition Saturday. It will include stories about a U.S. Navy veteran's inspiration to serve after the attacks, how local residents were impacted, local veterans' reactions to the end of the war in Afghanistan, how 9/11 impacted Victoria's Muslim community and the historical significance of the day. Grab a newspaper or check back on Saturday to see those stories.

In her pocket, Ashley Strelec carried a name tag of a New York police officer who was killed 20 years ago during the 9/11 attacks. The name tag was that of Moria Smith — one of more than 400 first responders killed that day.

Gallery: 20th anniversary of 9/11 ceremony and stair climb

Photos from a ceremony held by local first responders to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony was followed by a stair climb, which saw participants honoring the more than 400 first responders who were killed during 9/11 by "finishing their climb."

More than a dozen participants begin a stair climb in honor of the first responders killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
9/11 20th anniversary ceremony and stair climb
Ashley Strelec runs to finish her sixth lap around the vistor-side stands of Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.