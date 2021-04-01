Local, state agencies commemorate fallen state trooper
Buy Now

Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, right, stands in line with representatives from local and state agencies in remembrance of a fallen trooper at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria Thursday. 

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

Trooper Rob Mallory held his hat to his heart alongside his fellow law enforcement officers as lights from their patrol vehicles flashed behind them.

"Law enforcement really is like a big family, so it is endearing that we gathered here today to remember our fallen family member," the trooper said.

State Trooper Chad Walker

Chad Walker
Local, state agencies commemorate fallen state trooper
Buy Now

Representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Victoria Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department lined their vehicles in a parking lot alongside North Navarro Street for the ceremony Thursday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria. 
Local, state agencies commemorate fallen state trooper
Buy Now

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles lined up at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria Thursday to commemorate a fallen trooper. Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at a 1 p.m. to honor Walker and all officers in Texas.

Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, thanks local agencies for gathering Saturday in Victoria in remembrance of Trooper Chad Walker, who died from his injuries after he was shot.

Recommended For You


Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.